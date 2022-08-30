In partnership with New Fellowship Baptist Church in Cleveland, Temple Emanu El in Orange will host the “Get Out the Vote” program on Sept. 11 to encourage Northeast Ohioans to vote in upcoming elections.
The event, which is in-person, will feature a panel discussion moderated by Dan Moulthrop, CEO of the City Club of Cleveland. Panelists include Erika Anthony, co-founder of Cleveland VOTES; Laura Creed, former chair of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Shaker Heights chapter; Niko Ustin, co-creator of VoteCLE and student at Hawken School of Mastery in Cleveland; Katie Paris, founder and CEO of Red Wine & Blue; and Pastor Frederick Knuckles of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Following the panel discussion, there will be hands-on opportunities for attendees to get out the vote in their own communities.
Suzanne Schneps, who is Temple Emanu El’s advocacy committee chair, told the Cleveland Jewish News that collaborating with New Fellowship Baptist Church made sense, especially due to the temple’s success in partnering with organizations of all faiths and denominations in the past.
“We are stronger together,” she said. “We believe as a synagogue that it is important to reach out to other places in the community to see if they’d like to partner with us so we can present stronger programming that would reach greater lengths in the community. We’re done this before, so it’s a pattern we are trying to support. Someone in our community knew (Pastor Frederick Knuckles), and he was thrilled to do this with us. It broadens the perspectives of those who learn about the program, attend it and then participate in getting out the vote.”
Schneps said it is important to the temple to hold the program because it aligns with its other social action initiatives. As its third “Get Out the Vote” program, she said encouraging people to participate in the democratic process “no matter where they stand.”
“All of these issues we bring forth into the community are best supported by voting,” Schneps said. “Everything we work to let the community know is concerning and we have to do something about – the most important action we can take is voting, bottom line.”
And by voting and attending programs like this, Schneps said citizens can take it a step further by encouraging others and supporting their ability to easily vote.
“We hope that attendees then sign up for a way that works for them to do something to support not only their own voting but that they’ve figured out a way to get others in our communities to vote too,” she said. “That varies from things that could take 15 minutes or signing up for a whole day of election volunteering. They are able to listen to all of these opportunities and can then act. You should be able to leave with something in hand that can actually help you do that in a way that feels comfortable and meaningful to you.”
