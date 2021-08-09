Temple Emanu El is offering first-year membership for individuals and families at a reduced rate of $500, with no expiration date for the offer, according to a news release.
A family unit must have all members living at the same address, and religious school fees are extra for children up to 12th grade, the release stated. For more information, contact Executive Director Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org.
“Our members have told us that temple is also essential to their lives – they enjoy being a part of our community,” Higer said the release. “We want to encourage potential members to join so they can reconnect with the Reform Jewish community in a comfortable environment.”
Temple president Sue Krantz said in the release, “At Temple Emanu El, we learn, laugh, rejoice and observe together, deepening our connections to each other, to our congregation, and to our Jewish community. Our wide-ranging calendar of events includes thought-provoking social action pro-grams, insightful classes, and entertaining events. There is something for everybody.”
Michelle Bogomolny, personnel vice president of the temple, said, “Temple Emanu El has always been an essential place to participate in our Jewish heritage through Shabbat services, education, and tikkun olam (social action). During the pandemic, connecting with our temple community be-came an integral and regular event for our family. Temple Emanu El was important to our making it through COVID happily at home, and we are thrilled to get back to singing and schmoozing in person!”
Publisher’s note: Sue Krantz is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.