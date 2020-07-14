Temple Emanu El will host a Jewish overnight camp-themed outdoor Shabbat service in the temple’s parking lot July 17.
The program will be led by high school students Tova Elia of Solon, Izzy Lashley of Lyndhurst and Kylee Moss of Solon in coordination with the engagement committee.
“This is a great chance to safely socialize in person while enjoying a Shabbat service,” said Rabbi Steven Denker in a news release. “This year’s COVID-19 quarantine and separation have been hard on everyone. We need to spend time together as a kehillah, or congregation, and reconnect with our friends. It’s the perfect time to do that.”
Upon entry to the parking lot, attendants will direct participants to a parking spot. Lawn chairs are allowed to be set up in a socially distant manner, but masks are mandatory for those sitting outside their cars. All car engines must also be turned off. Participants are welcome to bring food and beverages.
The event will be aired on FM radio in the parking lot and by a portable sound system. It will also be streamed on Facebook Live and Zoom. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for the Zoom ID and password.
The parking lot will open at 5:45 p.m. and the service will begin at 6:15. The temple is at 4545 Brainard Road at Emery Road in Orange.