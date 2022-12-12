Temple Emanu El Preschool will expand daily operating hours in the mornings and evenings beginning Jan. 3. The new hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays, which were pre-COVID-19 hours.
The preschool is also accepting registration for the summer, with spots open for all ages and Publicly Funded Child Care is accepted. The preschool serves those six weeks old to pre-kindergarten, focusing outdoor activities that emphasize gross motor development and sensory experiences, according to a news release. The summer program will also feature special educational and recreational guests. Past programming has featured visits from Jungle Terry, the Orange Village Fire Department, The Bubble Lady and more.
To learn more and to schedule a virtual or in-person tour, contact Eleanor Gulling, early childhood education director at 216-454-1308 or email egulling@teecleve.org.
COVID vaccines are not required at this time, but the preschool highly encourages families to discuss vaccines benefits with their pediatricians for all students over 6 months old.
The preschool is at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.