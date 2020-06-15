Temple Emanu El Preschool in Orange reopened its doors June 15 after closing March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early childhood education director Katie Theobald said the day started with a staggered drop-off with each parent being allocated a 15-minute time slot. Parents are no longer allowed to enter the building in an effort to limit COVID-19 exposure and transmission, and upon arrival, each child has his or her temperature taken prior to being escorted into the preschool.
“We were taking our own temperatures to show the students that it was nothing to be scared about it wasn’t going to hurt them,” Theobald said. “It’s a no-touch thermometer, but we’re wearing masks. So, that just seems really scary when you have someone coming into your car and taking your temperature and then taking your items and taking you out of the car.”
She said each staff member tried to make it fun for the kids.
“We held hands walking in, we talked about their day, but it was really nice to be greeted with such warm smiles from the parents and the students,” Theobald said. “We didn’t see a lot of tears – we expected a lot of tears ... but it was a very seamless first day and we’re really just excited to have our families here and our students back at Temple Emanu El.”
When the preschool – which serves children from 6 weeks through pre-kindergarten – closed March 16, it intended to reopen after three weeks. But Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s March 22 announcement that child care centers would not be allowed to operate without a special pandemic license delayed Temple Emanu El’s plans.
DeWine announced May 14 that child care centers could reopen May 31 with safety precautions in place.
“When the governor made the announcement, we already had safeguards in place, but we just wanted to make sure that we were following what the state was requiring and doing more than what they were asking of us,” Theobald said. “We decided that June 15 would give us ample time; it gave us about a month to really start brainstorming and coming up with the safest solutions for our staff and for our families.”
All Temple Emanu El staff will wear masks on the premises and wash their hands frequently. Gloves will be worn while they are doing “personal care,” such as adding bedding to cots or passing out food, Theobald said.
“We’re not necessarily having large group time,” she said. “We’re staggering outside time, so no two classes are out there together, just to limit the exposure and the transmission.”
Students will have their temperatures taken three times a day, and according to Theobald, class sizes were decreased “pretty drastically.”
Hours of operation have also temporarily changed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.