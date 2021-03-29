Temple Emanu El’s religious school has received a $5,000 grant called “Better Together in a Box” from the Legacy Heritage Foundation.
According to a news release, the grant focused on new programming for its high school students and senior temple members that began in November 2020 and runs through May 2021. In November and December, the teens learned about issues affecting the elderly. From January through May, the students are paired with senior members of the congregation to participate together. Because many of the temple’s senior members are not comfortable with Zoom, programming includes package deliveries, letter writing and phone calls.
About once a month, programming also includes the teen participants decorating boxes and fill them with items and food to a theme, including Shabbat celebration, health and wellness, food and culture, and crafts and games. For the first box, they created challah covers and included fresh challah, battery operated candles and grape juice.
“Our teens are now building relationships with the more mature generation of Temple Emanu El in the hopes that these connections might be on-going,” Beth Mann, youth and family program director at Temple Emanu El, said in the release. “Since we began the interactive part of ‘Better Together in a Box’ in January, I have been receiving the sweetest calls and thank-you notes from out senior community. They are very appreciative of the packages we sent to our 10 members at Wiggins Place and Myers Apartments. We are in the process of ordering the supplies for the next few boxes.”
The “Better Together In A Box” program was originally created for last summer, but now operates in over 100 locations across the United States and Israel.
For more information, visit bettertogetherinabox.com.
Temple Emanu El is in Orange.