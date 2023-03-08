Temple Emanu El in Orange received a $95,150 security grant from the Department of Public Safety and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
According to a news release from the temple, the grant is dedicated to hardening its physical site, covering the costs of installing new security elements in the office wing, sanctuary, chapel and throughout the building. The temple was notified Feb. 27 that its application was approved.
The grant provides “funding to nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, chartered nonpublic schools and licensed preschools for eligible security improvements that assist the organization in preventing, preparing for or responding to acts of terrorism,” the release stated.
Renee Higer, Temple Emanu El executive director, said in the release it “continues to look at all ways to keep our facility as secure as possible for our congregants, preschool families and staff. By receiving this most recent security grant, we will be able to increase our target hardening.”
Sue Krantz, temple president, said in the release the grant will help the temple community “maintain its vibrancy and welcoming spirit by keeping hatred out of our home.”
“It enables us to feel safe and secure without worrying,” Krantz said. “These valuable funds allow our congregation to continue participating fully in our educational, religious and social programs.”
Temple Emanu El is at 4545 Brainard Road.
Publisher’s note: Sue Krantz is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.