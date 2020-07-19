Temple Emanu El has received an Ohio Emergency Management Nonprofit Security Grant for $99,998 dedicated to target hardening of the physical site.
The Orange synagogue was notified on July 9 by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s office that its application, submitted in March, was approved, according to a news release. The Nonprofit Security Grant Program is offered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The grant will cover costs to update existing security systems and install new security elements throughout the facility and 11-acre property.
“The ability to receive the grant for target hardening is so valuable and will help us achieve a safe environment for our students, congregants, staff, faculty and guests,” Renee Higer, executive director of Temple Emanu El, stated in the news release.
“As we continue to increase our advocacy work, we hope to host even more events (post-pandemic) on the issues that are important to us: gun violence, immigration, and getting out the vote. Bringing in the public provides us with large obstacles, especially as incidents of anti-Semitism continue to be on the rise.”
Temple Emanu El President David Sperling praised Higer.
“With the current public health crisis, our main safety focus has, of course, been related to coronavirus” Sperling stated in the news release. “I am so grateful to our executive director, Renee Higer, for being proactive and considering the safety of our congregants post-COVID-19. Her efforts in securing this grant will help make Temple Emanu El even safer in the future.”
Work on the security upgrades will begin after multiple quotes are received and reviewed for each project, per state guidelines.
Previously, the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation awarded Temple Emanu El a $29,000 School Safety and Security Grant in January 2019, according to the release. The funds were used to make security improvements to the building.