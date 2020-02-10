Temple Emanu El’s second annual ShareFest was held Feb. 2 in the Ernest and Bernice Laks Social Hall at the Orange temple.
This free event encouraged temple members to create, collect and nourish to give back to the Cleveland community with done-in-a-day projects for all ages, with 150 people attending.
Eleven organizations benefited from: 200 soup mix packs for Breakthrough Schools, 25 laminated place mats for Mobile Meals in Akron, 10 dozen cookies and four dozen brownies for the Boys and Girls Clubs, 10 dozen cookies and four dozen brownies for the Orange Police and Fire departments, 15 fleece blankets for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, 80 art kits for children at Providence House, 45 cards for soldiers for Operation Gratitude, 20 tissue paper flower arrangements for temple members living in nursing homes, 18 decorated thank-you note envelopes made out of unusable book jackets for the Cleveland Book Bank, 12 birdhouses and eight bird feeders for Temple Emanu El’s grounds and 10 dozen Dog treats for Geauga County Rescue Village
The event began with a program introducing tikkun olam and discussing what it means to the individual and the community.
“A lot of volunteer jobs have an age minimum,” event creator and organizer Tracy Gehrt said in a news release. “ShareFest lets everyone participate, regardless of age and brings our congregation together to help others.”
Gehrt is a trustee and vice president of social action on the templ’s board of trustees.
Beth Mann, the Temple’s youth and family program director, said, “Our younger families need opportunities to see that doing these community service projects are easily reachable. And this event gives families a chance to get to know each other.”
Temple president David Sperling thanked Darcy Hershey, Renee Higer, Gehrt and the teenage volunteers for their organizational efforts.
“I want to thank all our congregants who made ShareFest a big success, either by donating in advance, helping with today’s projects, or delivering finished items to the community agencies,” he said in the release. “It was great to see so many multi-generational families working together on today’s projects.”
Temple members had many reasons to participate in ShareFest.
“Participating as a family in ShareFest is a great way to do a mitzvah for the community,” Evan Klotzman said in the release.
Cindy Klotzman added, “We always have the intention to give back so this gives us the opportunity.”
They attended with their children attended and Evan’s parents.
“People who don’t have a lot get looked over, so it’s good to take a day to do this,” ninth grader Jemma Barrettfrom from Shaker Heights said in the release.