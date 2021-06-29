Temple Emanu El’s early childhood education director Katie Theobald received the Person of Valor Award from the early childhood educators of Reform Judaism for her advocacy for early childhood educators in Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Theobald worked with local colleagues to create a petition for early childhood educators to be considered a high priority for vaccines in January on change.org, according to a news release. The petition acquired 25,000 signatures and allowed for Theobald and her Northeast Ohio colleagues to reach a statewide audience, helping to land early childhood educators on the high priority list for vaccine roll-out.