Temple Emanu El in Orange will hold its third ShareFest event, an intergenerational day of service focused on creating relief items for local non-profits, from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 23.
The event, which has attracted over 150 attendees and supported 10 or more organizations when held in December 2018 and February 2020, is hosted by the temple’s advocacy committee.
ShareFest is free and encourages temple members to “Create. Collect. Nourish” and give back to the Cleveland community with done-in-a-day projects that suit all ages.
“ShareFest is an opportunity to advocate for the importance of giving back to local organizations that provide support to people and animals,” Suzanne Schneps, the temple’s advocacy committee chair, said in the release. “By using an intergenerational format, more Temple Emanu El members can be directly involved. Plus, it lets children see adults participating in the enjoyment of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world).”
This year’s organizations and projects include making posters to support the Pride in the CLE Parade; writing letters of support and making friendship bracelets to send to Ukrainian children; baking cookies and brownies for Ahuja Medical Center security, first responders and ER personnel; planting seedlings and decorating pots to commemorate Council Garden’s 60th anniversary; making bows for children’s gift boxes for Believe in Dreams; making fleece blankets for dogs at Rescue Village; making fleece pillows for Fostering Hope; and putting together bags of toiletries for Renee Jones Empowerment Center.