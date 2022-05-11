Temple Emanu El to Toast 75 years with gala weekend

As Temple Emanu El marks its 75th anniversary, the congregation will hold a weekend series of events called Toast 75, both marking the synagogue’s milestone and to express gratitude for Rabbi Steven L. Denker.

Denker, who is retiring after 18 years as the temple’s spiritual leader, has been a rabbi for 38 years.

If You Go WHAT: Toast 75, Temple Emanu El’s 75th anniversary weekend celebration CELEBRATION KICKOFF: Annual meeting, 5:45 p.m. May 20, followed by Shabbat service and festive oneg held both in person at the temple and by livestream, Zoom and Facebook Live. Special guests, awards and presentations. This event is free. SPARKLING FAMILY EVENT: 3:30 p.m. May 22, presentation to Rabbi Steven Denker by the religious school and preschool. Featuring the magic of Rick Smith Jr. In person on the Hershey Terrace at Temple Emanu El, weather permitting. Treats by Peace, Love & Little Donuts. VIRTUAL GALA CELEBRATION: 7:30 p.m. May 22, featuring Nefesh Mountain, 75th anniversary tribute video and congregational guest speakers. TO REGISTER: For tickets to the sparkling family event and the virtual gala, contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleveland.com or 216-408-1030.

Michelle Nozik Bogomolny, Toast 75 event chair, and Susan Krantz, temple president, spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News May 5 about the meaning of the congregation to their families and to them.

Bogomolny reflected on Denker’s first congregational trip to Israel in 2008, at which his wife, Lisa Arlyn Lowe, traveled as well.

“It was a really beautiful trip,” said Bogomolny, who attended with her family. “He and his wife are really passionate Zionists, and have been to Israel, many, many times. … There were many times on the trip where he was brought to tears by the moment of getting to transmit the experience of Israel to the children of our synagogue.”

She said being in Israel also deepened the connection her daughters, now both adults, have to Judaism.

“The tactile experience of being in the place” allowed her daughters to learn that “not only is this history real, but that they’re a part of it and that they’ve actually touched it with their hands and their shoes, their feet and they’ve been in that water,” Bogomolny said. “I think it has impacted some of their choices and some of their political awareness and their empathy for what happens around the world.”

Temple Emanu El’s rabbis Rabbi Alan S. Green, 1947-1977 Rabbi Daniel Roberts, 1977-2002 Rabbi Andrew Paley, 2002-2004 Rabbi Steven Denker, 2004-2022 Rabbi Matt Cohen, 2022-present

Through the years, Bogomolny has enjoyed welcoming new faces and members to Temple Emanu El.

“We are continually self-assessing for being a loving and welcoming place, whether we’ve known you forever or whether we’ve never met you before,” she said.

Her grandmother relocated from Euclid to University Heights to raise her children within walking distance of Temple Emanu El. Bogomolny also grew up at Temple Emanu El.

She said as an adult, taking on committee work has given her greater confidence in her own leadership abilities, and that through her affiliation at Temple Emanu El, she has learned ways to bring Judaism into her home and to celebrate at her table.

Krantz is a third-generation member of Temple Emanu El, whose grandmothers also attended the temple.

She remembers founding Rabbi Alan S. Green fondly.

She also spoke of the congregation’s enduring commitment to social action and social justice.

“It’s really at the forefront of who we are,” Krantz told the CJN.

As one example, Krantz recalled that prior to the congregation’s 2008 move from South Green Road to its current location on Brainard Road in Orange, the temple took part in an initiative of the Interfaith Hospitality Network housing and feeding homeless families at the building.

“I think that really started with Rabbi Roberts,” she said, referring to Rabbi Daniel Roberts, who was Temple Emanu El’s spiritual leader for 25 years.

The social justice committee at Temple Emanu El has continued that work and education, bringing in speakers on a range of issues, including parents of children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., and a recovering heroin addict.

In fact, in February Temple Emanu El was chosen as the site of a launch on Oct. 16 of a U.S. Postal Service Chanukah stamp precisely because of its commitment to the community.

“We were attracted to Temple Emanu El because of all the activities listed on your website,” Michael Henry, U.S. Postal Service stamp development specialist senior, wrote Renee Higer, Temple Emanu El’s executive director, in a Feb. 7 email. “Your vibrant community seems to be a perfect location to launch the 2022 Hanukkah stamp.”

Like Bogomolny, Krantz spoke of the impact Temple Emanu El has had on her children’s lives.

“It wasn’t just what they learned,” Krantz said. “It was really learning about loving being Jewish. And the importance of it and I think the people that they are today is a lot because of the basic skill set that they got from being part of Temple Emanu El.”

She said once when one of her children was a teenager and sick, he couldn’t attend Temple Emanu El’s high school that night.

“And he was so upset,” she said. “I never had, to plead with them, ‘Please go,’ they wanted to be there.”

Temple Emanu El history

Temple Emanu El was founded in 1947. It was what is known as a “contrived” synagogue, stemming from a perceived need for a third Reform congregation in Cleveland by Rabbis Barnett Brickner, who was at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, then known as Euclid Avenue Temple, and Abba Hillel Silver at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, both located in Cleveland at the time.

With support from the Union of American Congregations, Temple Emanu El’s first services were held at Plymouth Church and Bellefaire JCB, both in Shaker Heights.

Cleveland native Green served as the congregation’s first spiritual leader and its first board was made up largely of past board members of the two “founding” congregations.

At its largest, Temple Emanu El had 800 to 850 member units. It now has 325 member units, following trends typical of religious institutions.

It built its first permanent home in 1954 at 2200 S. Green Road. In 2008, the congregation moved to Brainard Road, following the 2005 purchase of an 11-acre parcel, which had been a former farm and nursery in Orange.

StudioTECHNE Architects designed the building with initial input from a building committee and eventually 90 members of the congregation.

Krantz’s parents, Helen and Ed Weisler, were married in a Conservative synagogue, where the rabbi “barely knew them and didn’t remember their name.”

On their second visit to Temple Emanu El, Green greeted them with, “Hello Weislers,” Krantz recalled.

“That’s all they needed,” she said.

Her father, Ed, became treasurer and president of Temple Emanu El, both roles she has taken on as well.

She said Denker’s presence has been one of love and dedication, both to her family and to the congregation. Her father confided in Denker shortly before he died in 2020.

“He was there for him and my family then and now,” Krantz said.

Krantz described her congregation as “just a warm and welcoming congregation and family that’s really there for every lifecycle event – or anything that’s not even significant. You can just walk in and feel welcomed and comforted and really, truly appreciated and loved.”

Publisher’s note: Susan Krantz is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.