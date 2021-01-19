Temple Emanu El has rolled out a new family Shabbat program focused on building community during an educational, creative Shabbat service geared for kindergarten through sixth-grade students. The program, offered on Zoom and open to nonmembers, began Jan. 9 and will continue through May 1.
The program will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat morning service with a special family Shabbat siddur to accompany their learning. Participants are encouraged to use markers, crayons, stickers or watercolors to personalize the prayer book.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 20, March 6 and 20, April 17 and May 1.
“As the need to remain socially distant continues, we have created a way for families to feel closer together through a regular Shabbat service with the temple community,” said education director Eileen Sadowsky. “Maintaining connections to others is key as COVID fatigue continues through the colder months.”
For more information, contact Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.