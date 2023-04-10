To commemorate Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, Temple Emanu El in Orange will host educator Sol Factor in the program, “Born Meier Pollack: My Search for Rosa” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 20 on Zoom.
Sponsored by the temple’s Brotherhood, the event is free and open to the public as Factor speaks about his decades-long experience in locating his birth mother, a Holocaust survivor. His search started with the help of a German exchange student’s mother, expanded to his adoption agency and the tracing services at Israel Magen David Adom, the Israeli Red Cross organization.
Factor was born in a Displaced Persons hospital in Munich in June 1946. For reasons unknown to him, he was separated from his natural mother two weeks after his birth, and was brought to the United States in 1947 to be adopted, the release stated.
Factor, a resident of Beachwood, is a retired history teacher and part-time instructor in the Jewish studies program at Kent State University. He wrote the teacher guide for the book, “Tell Them We Remember,” and was selected as a Mandel Fellow through the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., in 1998.
He also created a teacher guide for the film, “Hidden-Poland” a video created by the World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors, according to the release.
Factor has presented workshops and talks on the Holocaust in many public schools and universities in Ohio, and at conferences throughout the United States. His areas of concentration have been the roles of children during the Holocaust and the period of the Displaced Persons camps following the end of World War II, the release stated.
To obtain the Zoom link, RSVP by April 18 to Len Gold, Brotherhood vice president of programming at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.