Tired of holding services alone in a nearly empty sanctuary during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg led a service May 1 that was simultaneously broadcast on Facebook Live and FM radio.

“Why should the goyim have all the fun?” said Eisenberg, who leads Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights.

He approached his board in late March, enlisted Daniel Anstandig of Bay Village to loan, set up and take down the transmitter, and hired Mayfield Heights police to direct traffic and provide security.

Eisenberg invited his sister, Rachel Eisenberg, cantorial soloist of the Mayfield Heights temple, to bring her guitar and socially distance in the foyer, where they set up candlesticks and a kiddush cup.

About 35 cars pulled in and parked in rows facing the main entrance, facing American and Israeli flags and the building’s entrance. Many held families and couples.

The rabbi spent much of The TINT Shabbat Spirit of Radio service outside the building, but also walked back and forth to the foyer, partly to tend to the Facebook Live recording. At one point, as he read the dozens of names on the list for healing, he sat on the curb.

The sun shone at the 6 p.m. and temperatures hovered around 50 degrees.

As he came to the end of the service, Eisenberg told those gathered that he preferred this method of reaching them.

“First, I’d like to welcome all of us back together in (a) better than virtual way,” Eisenberg said. “I must admit to you that singing into the telephone and imagining people there … with essentially just one or two people in the sanctuary was a little surreal.”

Eisenberg said he was uncertain whether his sister was, in fact, singing loudly from home during services he led without her, although he told congregants she was.

“It’s so nice. Even though we can’t hear each other very well right here, but we can see,” he said. “It’s very nice to see you, even from a distance. It’s just wonderful.”

Eisenberg has been offering daily devotionals of 10 minutes each on Facebook Live called “Give Rest to our Troubled Hearts,” along with the virtual Kabbalat Shabbat services.

In advance of the service, Eisenberg made packets that congregants could download and print. He also had packets available on a table outside the foyer.

“This is rain or shine,” he said. “Windows up, windows down.”

He said the temple is still collecting food to take to the homeless in Cleveland.

“Mostly what we’re looking for is cans with the pop tops on them,” he said, adding that in addition to soup, tuna and chicken, peanut butter and jelly are needed for individual families to prepare sandwiches to deliver as well.

The temple’s tradition of staying after services to assemble sandwiches to deliver to the homeless has morphed during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

He said the temple will continue this format of service delivery for at least the month of May and “for the foreseeable future.”

The Shtoff family pulled up a bit late and slid into a prime spot near the entrance. Eisenberg greeted them and waved.

Gilad, 6, and Eytan, 8, attend religious school at the temple and the Mayfield Heights family attends services there.

“They loved it,” Dr. Lyuda Shtoff said, referring to her sons’ response when they learned there would be a service on April 26. “They thought it was the greatest thing since sliced bread. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday – essentially daily we heard about it.”

Both she and her husband, Avraham Shtoff, are working from home. He called the service “well organized” and said he appreciated the availability of service packets, which Eisenberg provided by emailed pdf in advance.

“It was very nice to have kind of a reason to go out of the house and use the car,” Lyuda Shtoff said. “It gave us a nice break from the crazy routine.”

Eytan said he sings “Rabbi Matt” songs after attending services on the way home. The service closed with a song both boys appreciate: “Hatikvah.”

At the close of the service, Eisenberg wished those gathered Shabbat shalom and dozens of horns tooted in response.