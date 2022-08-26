Anyone who knew Rabbi Frederick Eisenberg was lucky and better for it, according to his children, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg and Rachel Eisenberg.
The rabbi emeritus of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Rabbi Frederick Eisenberg died Aug. 17. He was 91.
“Our father was a renaissance man,” said Rachel Eisenberg, who is the cantorial soloist at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. “He was an electrical engineer by education who then decided to become a rabbi because he had a huge capacity to care for people. He loved everyone – it didn’t matter who you were. He made everyone comfortable and at ease, whether you were Jewish or not, whether you agreed philosophically ... that didn’t matter to him.”
Born Jan. 26, 1931, in Boston, he attended Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati. After ordination, he served as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force and afterward as assistant rabbi at Temple Sholom in Chicago. He was then named rabbi at Temple Emanuel in East Grand Rapids, Mich., before moving to Cleveland in 1972 to serve as assistant rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and leader of the temple’s Young People’s Congregation. In 1982, he became associate rabbi of Congregation Brith Emeth in Pepper Pike.
By 1985, he started Temple Israel of Greater Cleveland with 50 families, many of whom followed him from Fairmount Temple. Ten years later, he became rabbi emeritus, and turned what had become Temple Israel Ner Tamid – the result of a 1997 merger with Temple Ner Tamid in Euclid – over to his son, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg.
Rachel Eisenberg noted their father was a lover of music and electronics, recalling a “huge antenna” on their house growing up, allowing him to consume as much information about the world as possible.
Rabbi Matt Eisenberg said his father was always eager to try and find solutions to problems – no matter how big or small. He recalled that after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries imposed an oil embargo on the United States. This led to long lines and high prices at the pump, but that wasn’t going to deter their father from getting around his community, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg said.
“If you’re Fred Eisenberg, you go to Pee Wee’s Bicycle Shop and buy two Solex mopeds,” he said, adding it was similar to a regular bicycle but had an engine that dropped onto the front wheel. “You could get 200 mph and he would ride it back and forth to Fairmount Temple. There was a problem and he wasn’t going to solve the whole thing, but he was going to get creative.”
In founding Temple Israel and later Temple Israel Ner Tamid after the merger with Temple Ner Tamid, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg said all of that work was because their father wanted to “found a congregation that would be in his image, in what he found interesting and important, and (with) the people he wanted to serve.”
“He was 54 years old at the time, and usually people don’t create something in their 50s and instead are thinking about retirement in the next 10 years,” Rabbi Matt Eisenberg said. “That shows his energy and determination and his desire to serve other people. He did it in a way that aligned with the type of rabbi and person that he was. What the temple meant to him is that he could serve God, the Jewish people and other people as well. If you were Jewish, that’s great, but if not, that was great, too.”
That made him very “folksy and down to earth,” Rachel Eisenberg said, adding he was “approachable and a learned person.” Always willing to try and relate to everyone, Rabbi Frederick Eisenberg wanted to make sure people felt loved and accepted, no matter who they were or what they went through, she said.
“We used to have people always stopping by our house, Jewish or non-Jewish, because they were hurting and wanted to see the rabbi,” she said.
That’s why they’ll remember him as someone special, they both said.
“He touched everybody, emotionally and very deeply,” Rachel Eisenberg said. “If you had a conversation with him, even when giggling and smiling, there was significance to it. You could tell you were in the presence of someone special.”
Rabbi Matt Eisenberg said, “He lived the life a Jewish person should live. He deeply loved God. He loved to learn and teach Torah. He was a lover of the land and the people of Israel. Those were his big three.”
Eisenberg was chosen by Cleveland Magazine as one of the 80 most outstanding and most promising people to watch in the 1980s.
Funeral services were held Aug. 18 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Interment was at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
In addition to being survived by children Rabbi Matt (Pat) Eisenberg and Rachel Eisenberg (Mark Siegel), he is also survived by his wife, Helen (nee Finer); daughter, Elizabeth Eisenberg; grandchildren, Theodore (Chayla) Eisenberg, Maya Eisenberg, Hannah Borow and Sarah Borow; and sister, Judith Kugell of Boston.
Contributions in Eisenberg’s memory are suggested to the Rabbi Fred Eisenberg Music Fund in care of Temple Israel Ner Tamid.