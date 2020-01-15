Beachwood-based Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A., has transitioned its leadership, the business law firm announced earlier this month.
Ronald Teplitzky was unanimously elected president by the firm’s principals, according to a Jan. 7 news release. Teplitzky succeeds principal Paul Singerman, who has served as president since he helped found the firm in 2001.
“I think Ron is going to do a terrific job,” Singerman told the Cleveland Jewish News on Jan. 13. “He is a terrific listener, he’s thoughtful and he puts the interests of the firm ahead of himself and is just a very smart and capable person.”
Singerman is a Solon resident who attends Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. In his new role as chairman, he will stay involved in working on the overall strategy and direction of the firm.
“But I don’t have to deal with the day-to-day administration, so that’s great,” Singerman said.
Of his decision to step down as president, Singerman explained, “I’ve been doing the day-to-day administration and managing the firm for the better part of two decades and decided 2020 was a good time to start transitioning the leadership so that I can focus more on clients and doing work and less on day-to-day administration.”
Teplitzky, who lives in Bainbridge Township and is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, joined the firm in 2011.
“I’m thrilled to be following Paul Singerman who has been supportive and helpful and a strong leader for this firm,” Teplitzky told the Cleveland Jewish News on Jan. 13.
Teplitzky, who focuses his practice on commercial finance and banking, business law and creditors’ rights, said, in his new role he’s going to work hard to be there for his clients.
“I’ll continue, hopefully, to service my clients and, in fact, grow my practice, while at the same time spending more time in management and just being smarter about how I use my day,” Teplitzky said. He’ said he’s “certainly excited” to be president.
“I’m thrilled with the opportunity,” Teplitzky added. “I hope to help continue our legacy of superior legal expertise and providing our clients with peace of mind.”
Publishers note: Paul Singerman and Ron Teplitzky are members of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.