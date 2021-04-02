Terminal Tower will be bathed in blue and white right after dark on April 14, April 15 and April 18 in celebration of Israel’s 73rd anniversary as a state.
Lydia Yomtovian Frankel, a native of Israel and the Midwest regional chair of the Israeli American Council, told the Cleveland Jewish News she approached K&D Management, LLC, which owns the Terminal Tower, regarding what she called “the perfect ingredient to build a strong Jewish community” to coincide with Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day April 14 and April 15.
“Not only in Cleveland, but all across (the) United States, people like me are able to bring the pride in Israel, in heart, in spirit and unite our Jewish community, especially right now as we are divided,” said the Pepper Pike resident and member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, also in Pepper Pike. “I can bring Israel back to the center and unite us.”
The Israeli American Council has a goal across the country to light as many city halls and landmarks as possible, Frankel said. She said her personal dream was to light the Terminal Tower for the occasion.
“I was very committed. I tried every research tool I had,” she said, adding she is grateful to K&D Management of Willoughby for agreeing to do so. “It’s really great pride for all of us – Jewish, non-Jewish, Israeli, non-Israeli.”
She said she is encouraging people to take pictures of the Terminal Tower lit in blue and white and post them on social media.
At 7 p.m. April 18, IAC will broadcast an hour long event called “Celebrate Israel Across America!” from Jerusalem.
Performers will include Mizrachi pop and dance singer Sarit Hadad; American-born Israeli singer and composer Rami Kleinstein; The Idan Raichel Project, which plays pop, folk and world music; and a performance by the reunited Israeli rock band T-Slam.
During their performances, images of the cities in the U.S. showing Israel’s blue and white will be screened as well, including the Empire State Building in New York City, buildings in Houston, Las Vegas and San Francisco. Frankel said the bridges of Boston will also be lit for the occasion, as well as its city hall.
“Join tens of thousands of community members from coast-to-coast with Israel at heart and Israeliness in spirit and celebrate Israel’s 73 years of independence,” the IAC website states. “Don’t miss this authentic Israeli celebration that brings together everything we love about Israel in one amazing online experience.”
According to its website, the IAC “builds an engaged coast-to-coast community that strengthens the Israeli and Jewish identities of our next generation, and the State of Israel. The IAC reaches every generation in a family, and empowers the Israeli and Jewish American leadership of tomorrow through a national ecosystem that spans 22 regional offices, 73 communities, and 104 campuses.”
Frankel said she began researching several weeks ago about how to approach K&D Management and learned last week that her request had been accepted.
“I love the way our Jewish community is strengthening our Jewish community locally, and the events that we are doing locally,” she said.
To register for the event, visit iac360.org/event/celebrate-israels-independence-day-east.