In a world where it can sometimes feel like only negative events run rampant, people occasionally need a reminder that good things happen as well.
Values-in-Action’s Values Matter awards dinner does just that, and to celebrate those practicing positive values to help better the globe, this year’s 25th annual event will honor those whose work have some beneficial effect on Cleveland Jan. 30 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
“It’s kind of a showcase for the community of the good things that people are doing and representing the way that people are utilizing their values in the right way to do good, the way that people are engaging in the workplace to do good and the way that people are doing good within the community,” said Stuart Muszynski, co-founder, CEO and president of Values-in-Action.
The 501(c)(3) foundation aims to empower students and adults to create communities of values including respect, kindness, integrity and love through various programs and campaigns like Project Love that educates children and teenagers in school on life lessons for free since 1994. The money raised by the event goes toward the foundation’s budget which then goes into value-matching, workforce and anti-bullying programming to Northeast Ohio and country-wide elementary, middle and high schools. Muszynski said each event brings in between 500 and 600 attendees and between $500,000 to $600,000.
Through a committee consisting of Values-in-Action staff, board and community members, they consider recommendations made from business leaders, community leaders and schools to decide who meets the criteria as each award represents a different value special to the foundation. Each award winner also serves as a speaker at the event.
“We want leaders of the community to come away from the Values Matter dinner saying, ‘I could become a little better, I could use my values in a positive place and I don’t stand for negativity and ridicule,’” said Muszynski, a resident of Lyndhurst and member of Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue, also in Lyndhurst. “Those are the kinds of outcomes that we feel we achieve every single year as a result of the dinner and the rest of our programming.
“That’s why we do the dinner the way that we do it – so the dinner doesn’t become just presenting an award to somebody who can donate the most money. The dinner becomes a representation of the goodness of our community and wanting that goodness to have a ripple effect and continue like a chain reaction.”
Receiving the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award is Sean Stack, chairman and CEO of aluminum manufacturer and rolled aluminum products vendor based in Beachwood, Aleris, for “doing the right thing no matter what, which is an exemplary value for their customers, their community and their employees,” Muszynski said.
The Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award is being presented to Barbara and Tim Marlowe of Mentor, who took in an Iraqi girl so she could receive extensive medical treatment after she suffered grave burns when a roadside bomb went off years ago, as well as for the work they do in the community.
The Rescuer of Humanity Award is being presented to Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh for his nationally-felt efforts against anti-Semitism and role as an activist against hatred.
The Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics and Community is being presented to Cleveland-native the Rev. Otis Moss III, a pastor at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, for serving as a voice of courage in the African American community and uplifting congregants of his against racism and racial profiling in the criminal justice system.
The Close-Caputo Educator of Humanity Award is being presented to the three principals of John Adams High School in Cleveland, Terrance Menefee, Larry Balduff and Jesse Winston who used kindness and positivity to transform the high school from one filled with violence to a safe place to learn.
The Eric Scott Russell Student Kindness Award is being presented to Daniel Csoltko, a senior at Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst for choosing benevolence and love when urged to retaliate against those who bullied him.
“We look to inspire the community to do good, to be better, to be kinder and to be more involved in using their values in their everyday decisions as opposed to shooting from the hip or shooting from the mouse or shooting in any way,” Muszynski said. “Just by giving the community something where they can say, values are normal and that negativity, hatred and dismissiveness are not normal despite what we may be going through now can help show that that’s not the way things aught to be.”
The Cleveland Jewish News is a supporter this event.