At the 25th Values-in-Action’s Values Matter awards dinner, honoree Rabbi Jeffrey Myers expressed his discomfort with receiving awards.
“To me, I have one great award – that I’m alive,” said Myers, reflecting back to the Oct. 27, 2018, Shabbat morning services when a shooter entered his Pittsburgh synagogue, Tree of Life Congregation, killing 11 people and wounding six.
Since then, Myers has spoken “about a number of faiths in a number of different places,” he said in his Jan. 30 speech at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.“Rabbi means teacher, so let me share a bit of teaching.”
Alluding to a four-letter word in the English vocabulary he considers “an obscenity,” Myers said, “I’ll use it once: it’s the word ‘hate.’”
The rabbi explained he took an oath on Nov. 9, 2018, to no longer use the word.
“It’s too severe,” said Myers, urging attendees to substitude the word “hate” for “don’t like” in their vocabularies.
“The more we use severe language, it always leads to violence, such as the kind that happened in my synagogue when 11 people were gunned down for the crime of being Jewish,” said Myers, who received the Rescuer of Humanity Award. He then compared the mass shooting at Tree of Life to Kristallnacht, where Nazi leaders unleashed a series of pogroms against the Jewish population in Germany.
“But unlike November 9th and 10th, 1938, when the German police stood watch and protected other German citizens so that they wouldn’t get injured during Kristallnacht when they burned synagogues and work of Jews,” Myers said, “Pittsburgh’s finest ran in to save Jews.”
According to Myers, “that’s the difference.” This is “supposed to be America,” anti-Semitic tragedies shouldn’t happen here.
“I don’t have answers, I just have questions,” Myers said.
There is one thing he does know: “When we don’t know our neighbors, it only leads to stepping back (down that) path.”
“For us to succeed as a society in the United States, to begin to fulfill the vision and dream of our founders, we must get to know our neighbors; who they are, where they pray, where they work, where they eat,” Myers continued, “because when we don’t know our neighbors, that turns to fear, loathing, distrust (and) eventually leads to the h-word, which always leads us down the dark path to violence.”
Myers then posed a question to the audience: “If you (don’t) condone violence and you don’t believe that ‘h’-speech belongs in society, ... when you leave, what will you do about it?”
Individuals either do something about it or they condone it, Myers said. “Those are the two choices we’re left with, folks. To me, there’s only one choice and one choice only. We must stop ‘h’ speech.”
Stuart Muszynski is the co-founder, CEO and president of Values-in-Action.
Others honored at the event were: Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award recipient Sean Stack; Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award recipients Barbara and Tim Marlowe; Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics and Community recipient the Rev. Otis Moss III; Close-Caputo Educator of Humanity Award recipients Terrance Menefee, Larry Balduff and Jesse Winston; and Eric Scott Russell Student Kindness Award recipient Daniel Csoltko.
The Cleveland Jewish News was a media partner of the event.