Rabbi Akiva Feinstein was named Menorah Park’s new director of spiritual living on March 9.
Feinstein first arrived at Montefiore in Beachwood in 2005, serving as director of spiritual care and hospice chaplain. Now more than 15 years later and following a merger of Menorah Park and Montefiore, Feinstein takes up the role following in the footsteps of Rabbi Howard Kutner, who died at age 63 on June 29, 2020. Kutner previously served as director of spiritual living since 2017 and as associate rabbi at Menorah Park for 13 years.
According to an email sent to the community from Richard Schwalberg, CEO of Menorah Park, Feinstein will maintain his established office location at Montefiore and in serving its growing hospice program but will expand his role to include leading and developing our already outstanding spiritual living activities across the expanded campus.
Feinstein, 46 of Cleveland Heights, is looking forward to what the new job brings.
CJN: How do you think your previous position prepared you for this role?
Feinstein: In some ways, I should start by saying that there’s a lot of new opportunities and challenges for me in this role that I didn’t have a chance to prepare for. For example, I had a smaller staff and I didn’t work in kosher supervision at all. But, to answer the question, I’m still focused on the most important thing - spiritual support. It’s the same everywhere and in every role; people’s needs are still the same. I look at it like I am a spiritual provider but there is also a certain presence and certain connectedness.
CJN: What does it feel like to follow in Rabbi Kutner’s footsteps?
Feinstein: It is kind of humbling because, in other manager positions, people don’t always think of who the previous manager was and their persona. I think in terms of Menorah Park with figures like the late Rabbi Joel Chazin and the late Howard Kutner, their personality and their special nature were what people saw and defined the job. They excelled in kindness, and their compassion and the way they conducted themselves made for a highly personal experience for residents. I can’t just say, ‘I’m the new rabbi, here I am.’ It will take months, maybe years, for residents to sort of move away from that. The most important thing is being the support our residents need and keeping them happy.
CJN: What do you hope to accomplish in the new role?
Feinstein: That’s the big question. It’s really about having this very large campus with so many different parts but trying to find the common element between all of them. There is something about the spiritual living department that is about people and the presentation. The major challenge for me, especially during COVID-19, is that everyone is under so much pressure. There is sadness, fear and the unknown. So, the spiritual living department is all about helping people connect, feel strong and be happy. But for me, it’s about maintaining that strong Jewish tradition. But, it’s also about an era now in which we can maintain that strong focus and allegiance, and incorporate all sorts of people into that - supporting even the spiritual needs of people who aren’t Jewish or who are but don’t necessarily observe.
CJN: What are you looking forward to the most?
Feinstein: We’re at a stage now where we are developing a lot of policies and people across the campus are teaming up and synchronizing. So, I’m looking forward to the time past that phase, past the merger of our organizations - where we have a moment to just take a deep breath and get back to regular chaplaincy, which is focusing on one person at a time. We’re trying to make this a home – and that comes with being connected and feeling good.