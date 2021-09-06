As of Aug. 3, Bikur Cholim of Cleveland named Dr. Michael Pollack its new president of the nonprofit health organization that is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Jews in Cleveland and beyond, according to its website.
A gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic, Pollack has a history with the organization from volunteering in various capacities for over 12 years.
The Beachwood resident and member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News about his first month on the job and how he plans to lead the organization into the future.
CJN: What made you want to become president of Bikur Cholim of Cleveland?
Pollack: I accelerated my activities with Bikur Cholim during COVID-19, where we saw the need of transitioning from a lay leader, who is a non-medical professional, to someone like me with medical experience. So, navigating this became so part of the everyday life of what we do. So, I thought I could be a bit more help than someone who isn’t in health care. For me, it was more of a natural progression.
CJN: How have your past experiences with Bikur Cholim prepared you for this role?
Pollack: Being on the inside and seeing the needs of the community, and also having a desire to extend our services to all aspects of our community and all denominations, which to me, is very important, showed me how the organization works in terms of its day to day needs. It showed me that we do great things both for people who come to Cleveland for our world-class medical facilities and also just on those daily levels. All of this led to me wanting to step up to the plate and contribute those skills as a leader.
CJN: What kind of leader do you plan to be?
Pollack: I want to be a leader who can reach out to all Jews within our community. I also want to lead an organization that takes a stance. For instance, we put out a letter a few weeks ago signed by myself and the rabbi who helps support Bikur Cholim taking a stand on COVID-19 and on the vaccines to help increase vaccination rates. The point is, I want to lead us as a broader organization, as a more outspoken organization and a bolder organization, one that takes stances on what we see and will ultimately prove to help the health of our communities.
It’s about walking a fine line between people getting sick, so we’re there for them in that sense, but also on a preventative level, especially with the COVID-19 vaccine.
CJN: What excites you most about the future of the role?
Pollack: I’m looking forward to the Greater Cleveland Jewish community continuing to grow. And as it grows, we’re seeing a lot of growth as a parallel organization that unfortunately with more people comes more sickness and more healthcare needs, and just being there.
But, we’re also looking to expand our services. Health and sickness are unifying phenomenons, where no denomination or community is spared. I want to use that as a vehicle for further unification. We have a great unified community, especially as someone who grew up on the east coast in New York City. But, I want to use Bikur Cholim as that vehicle towards further unity between the Jewish community. I’m looking forward to continuing to actively work on that.