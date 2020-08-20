Howard Bender, the new executive director of the Grammy award-winning musical ensemble Apollo’s Fire, spent four days in his new office before COVID-19 hit Ohio. He since has been operating out of his home office.
Bender, who assumed the role in March, has nonetheless imbued the organization with his experience and Jewish values. And Apollo’s Fire has since been able to flourish in ticket sales and online shows, he told the CJN.
CJN: Tell me about your history with music. Where did it begin and how did that translate into the career you have now?
Bender: My career in the music industry was a very, very lucky one. Although I was an apprentice to my own father to learn how to be a singer, I did attend the Cleveland Music Settlement school.
I went for my first two years to the Oberlin Conservatory, then transferred to Manhattan School of Music – I went there through graduate school. I also attended the Hebrew Union College School of Sacred Music, concurrently with Manhattan, (and) finished my graduate degree at Manhattan School.
Before I went to Oberlin, I was an apprentice cantor to a polish master Hazzan Saul Meisels at what used to be called Temple on the Heights (now B’nai Jeshurun Congregation) on Mayfield Road, right across the street from the Apollo’s Fire. In Yiddish you would say that was beshert. Cleveland in general, as you probably know, is not just great for the music in the synagogues, but for very forward-thinking, internationally recognized rabbis.
Eventually, I was lucky enough to sing as a regional opera singer in the United States up until I was about 29. When I was 30, I was able to ascend to more international jobs that got started by meeting a famous Italian composer, Gian Carlo Menotti, who gave me a chance in the Italian Spoleto festival.
My strategic plan, long term, was never to leave the music industry. And, the one way that I knew I could do that was eventually to go to the producing wing of classical music. I learned a lot about international festivals by singing for many years at the Spoleto festival in Italy. I learned the business, fundraising, marketing, public relations and operational side. We were able to found the Spoleto festival in Southeastern Virginia, now known as Hampton Roads – that was my MBA in arts management. That all really prepared me to work with someone like Jeannette Sorrell, founding artistic director of Apollo’s Fire.
CJN: How do Jewish values shape what you do?
Bender: As far as rabbis are concerned, they have a great sense of how the Jewish population must be positioned as people that are here to correct the world – tikkun olam. One reason I wanted to join the team of Apollo’s Fire as my ultimate dream position was because Apollo’s Fire has the sense of being relevant in our community, being forward thinking and having social justice as a way we do business.
We’ve created a very special education outreach program, Mosaic, an organizational-wide effort to put more musicians of color on our stage. It is also making sure that our board reflects this diversity as well. It is my pleasure to participate and move that forward. Including music by Black composers is also very, very important. Early music by a Black composer says it all too to students who could be students of color – we have to serve all students.
CJN: How did the timing of your induction at Apollo’s Fire change your thought processes and how have donors come forward to assist you in this new arena?
Bender: I inherited an organization that was, financially, very secure. And it had already the trust of a very passionate donor community – in all of the sectors. That allowed me to have the flexibility to concentrate on exactly what was happening so that the orchestra could remain in the public eye, and so that we could give comfort to our audiences and patrons.
Music for the Soul, a free series, debuted on March 17. The Apollo’s Fire had been turning to a new orchestral business model already, meaning we had many performances that were completely produced as video performances. It was supported financially by our board and other major stakeholders. We were also able to launch a subscription series for our next season, which officially opens in October. It’s really revolutionary – watch it in person, or watch it at home.
So, yes, there are people who will come to socially distanced concerts and reduced seating scenarios in every one of our 14 or 15 venues. Capacity will be about 150 seats. All of it is predicated on flexibly. If Ohio changes guidelines, then everyone has the ability not to come and to watch it at home – we send you a link.
To learn more, visit apollosfire.org.
Marisa Herman is the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Intern at the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News.