Jill Zimon was named AJC Cleveland’s newest president at its 76th annual meeting on June 16.
The Pepper Pike resident has been involved with AJC Cleveland since 2009 as a member of its board, which she told the Cleveland Jewish News gave her some “familiarity with the people, mission and the global work the organization does.” She has held positions in AJC Cleveland’s advocacy committee since the beginning of her involvement with the organization.
“I took some time just before I came into the role to speak with the immediate past president and five former presidents to get a really good idea where they thought we were and their visions helped me step into the role,” said Zimon, who attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “That helped me understand the challenges and opportunities in this role. Since I’ve come in, our goal has been to get committees in place, establish chairs, start planning activities and pull together our advocacy and programming.”
Zimon spoke with the CJN on Aug. 23 about her new leadership role.
CJN: What interested you most about this role?
Zimon: The work I’ve done with the advocacy committee, especially as antisemitism, in particular, has increased in its priority, has proven critical to the work that AJC does. So, stepping into the role as president, I think I bring that sense of not just urgency, but the fact that people think advocacy is lobbying, but it isn’t just about that. Advocacy is something that we do on the smallest basis, whether it’s a customer service issue, or if you’re a parent, you’re doing it with your kids. And if you step onto a board, particularly a nonprofit board like AJC, it’s something you do to demonstrate your commitment to the mission of the organization. And in our circumstances, it has to do with the three things that are at the core of the work that AJC does – combating antisemitism, securing Israel’s place in the world, and defending and promoting pluralism and democratic values for everyone.
CJN: Why do you think you’re well equipped to serve in this role?
Zimon: I asked the past presidents this question when I met with them because I wanted to have an understanding based on what they brought to the role when they were president, and how they have seen the organization unfold and grow over the last 15 to 20 years. I felt that they would each have a valuable perspective for me on how they saw my skill set, my experience and contributions to what AJC is and the work we’re doing both here in Northeast Ohio and the region, and then globally because the president also sits on the board of governors, which has also been a great experience.
So, that is a really interesting perspective, but in terms of what I bring, I shared at the annual meeting that as a young person heading off to college, I had a relative question me about what I wanted to do in this life and I explained to him the idea of wanting world peace and things like that. He told me I was an idealist, and that is something that has followed me throughout my adult career. I’ve been very fortunate to have several successes, but I think he was right about me being an idealist. But, I don’t necessarily place my ideals before practical consideration. So, I think what I bring to this role is that I continue to keep the center of the work in the three Jewish values that undergird our world, which are chesed, tzedakah and tikkun olam. If there ever was a time to remember those things and keep them at the core, and dedicate ourselves to make them a reality, it’s now.
CJN: How do you plan to build upon your past experiences in this new role?
Zimon: Having been involved in AJC for the past 10-plus years, I have a really deep appreciation for their reputation, and the work that they’ve done: that reputation of quiet diplomacy and working behind the scenes to develop relationships and respect across groups, faiths and constituencies, and Jewish communities across the globe. I think we have established that we can play a role in educating and bringing people together to attend to those three core things that AJC is about – combating antisemitism, securing Israel’s place in the world, and pluralism and democratic values.
CJN: What are you most excited about for the future?
Zimon: I am really excited about our committees and chairs who we’ve brought in, and all the ideas they have for how to enrich our understanding of what is going on and activate new ways to approach these emerging issues, but also be more entrenched. With my 10-plus years with AJC, I didn’t think there was still more to do that would excite me in new ways. Taking on the role of president is a way to demonstrate my commitment to the Jewish community and my belief in AJC’s capacity to really make a mark and help the Jewish community through these really challenging times.