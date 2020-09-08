Despite virtually starting as the Cleveland area community executive for the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter Aug. 24, Lindsay Walker has already crafted goals and plans to help envision a world where cognitive decline diseases and conditions are curable.
Walker brings years of nonprofit work to the position, including most recently serving as executive director of the Northern Ohio chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She’s also led fundraising efforts in Cleveland with the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, March of Dimes and the American Red Cross.
A Cleveland native who lives in Twinsburg with her husband and two children, Walker, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, looks forward to working hard for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter – one of 76 nationwide – has offices in Beachwood, Avon and Mentor. It supports Northeast Ohio families and caregivers through support groups, virtual educational programs, care consultations and a 24/7 help line.
CJN: What brought you to the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter?
Walker: I have always been intrigued by a mission. A few years ago, I was at a dinner, and I was blown away knowing how much Alzheimer’s was going to be hitting and affecting so many individuals. I just knew that they were one of the nonprofits to keep an eye out for. When I found out this position became available, it just seemed like an amazing opportunity that I wanted to be a part of.
CJN: Have you been personally affected by Alzheimer’s? What does it mean to you to be able to work for the Alzheimer’s Association?
Walker: My stepfather had dementia, and my husband’s grandmother passed away almost two years ago from Alzheimer’s.
Working for the Alzheimer’s Association just gives me more of a passion for how much we need to first get a survivor, because it’s just so different to walk into a nonprofit where there’s no survivor. Once you’re diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, it’s a death sentence. We need to get survivorship, and then we need to get a cure. I have this strong devotion and passion that I was led here to be a part of that and to work really hard to do all that I can to get us to move that way.
CJN: What do you do in your new position?
Walker: I oversee the Cleveland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, so we oversee five counties, which are Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geagua and Lake. Through those five counties, we not only hop on the programmatic side, but it’s also advocacy, research, raising funds to cover the care and, ultimately, find a cure. We also have a really huge push on early onset and helping those with it discover it.
CJN: What has it been like starting your position during the pandemic?
Walker: Definitely a little bit different, but the team has been great. Everything’s been virtual, and we’ve all had to kind of pivot that way. We will not be going back to the office until there’s a cure, especially because our constituents have health needs where they can’t have anybody really by them. It’s a challenge, but thank goodness for technology where I have everything at my fingertips and I can see everybody’s faces via Zoom. It hasn’t been terrible. Would I love to sit face-to-face across from somebody and get to know them that way? Absolutely, but I’ve had to be a little bit more creative.
CJN: Do you have any big goals for the organization in your new position?
Walker: I think the big goals are definitely to grow the awareness and the partnerships that we have, especially with all of the hospitals throughout our area, and then continue to grow the revenue and have individuals use all of our wonderful, amazing services.
CJN: Under your leadership, what do you really hope for the future of the association?
Walker: Moving forward, I really just want us to be at the top. Not only do I want us to continue to make a name for ourselves, but I also want to continue to work with our partners within the state. I want to guarantee that we are making the best decisions with the most return on investment and also have the best care in our hospitals in a framework where people get diagnosed early. That framework is going to be the biggest difference that is going to happen once we get it set up in each of the hospitals that we can work with.