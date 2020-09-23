J Street, the political home for people who favor a negotiated, two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict in Israel, will launch J Street CLE, with a virtual celebration Sept. 30.
Ohio’s senior U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, New York Times’ columnist Roger Cohen and J Street founder and president, Jeremy Ben-Ami will discuss the importance of J Street’s mission and the challenges facing U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.
The event will begin with a private sponsor reception featuring Brown and Ben-Ami. Following the reception, Ben-Ami and Cohen will hold a public discussion for all registered participants.
Loree Resnik, executive director emerita of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, will head the chapter.
CJN: How did you become chapter head?
Resnik: I attended the last Washington J Street national conference. At a Reform movement event, I spoke at length with Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, about his thoughts about J Street. He said, “Loree, there needs to be a J Street chapter in Cleveland, and you need to be the chairperson.” So, here I am.
CJN: What is the mission of J Street?
Resnik: We are committed to peace in Israel, and we support the people and the state of Israel. The future of Israel depends on achieving a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinian people. Israel’s supporters have the right and the obligation to speak out when the policies or the actions of the Israeli government are hurting the long-term interests of Israel and the Jewish people. Vibrant but respectful debate about Israel benefits the American Jewish community and Israel. Our work is grounded in the Jewish and democratic values on which we were raised.
CJN: In Greater Cleveland, does J Street attract Jews, non-Jews or both?
Resnik: J Street is a primarily, but not exclusively, Jewish organization. While much of our work is focused on the Jewish community and rooted in our connection to Israel as American Jews, we aim to be a home for all pro-Israel, pro-peace Americans and welcome our numerous non-Jewish members.
CJN: Why is the launch taking place now?
Resnik: We are launching our chapter now because the time has come for Clevelanders to be counted among those who support our national movement. We are launching our chapter now because J Street is so very involved in endorsing and working for candidates for this upcoming historic election. We are proud that Joe Biden has accepted our J Street endorsement. The annexation issue has certainly been an impetus for our burgeoning chapter, particularly with the work of our first national endorsee, Sen. Sherrod Brown.