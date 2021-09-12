Named chair-elect of the board of directors at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s expansion groundbreaking June 24, Sally Sears is set to become chair of the organization’s board as of its Sept. 23 board meeting, a three-year term that can be renewed for another three years.
Sears, who lives in Hunting Valley with her husband, Larry, attends Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. She’s been active on the museum’s board since 2014 and will succeed Jonathan Grimm after his term ends in September.
She spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News about her new role as the first woman to be named chair and what excites her most about the future of the museum as it continues through its expansion project.
CJN: How did you react to being named chair-elect?
Sears: I was deeply honored to be named chair-elect and to follow those who served before me in the 100-year history of such a prestigious institution. Also, choosing a female chair for the first time is a positive step forward for our board.
CJN: How has your past work with the museum prepared you for the new role?
Sears: To give some context, I’ve been a longtime member and visitor. My husband, Larry, and I looked forward to the time when our three children were old enough that we could introduce them to the museum. It soon became our favorite place to visit. So, Larry and I were early supporters of the museum’s current campaign, which is now called the “Transforming the World of Discovery” campaign, and I’ve been a campaign co-chair for several years. I’ve served on the board of directors for seven years. And during that time, I served on several committees and task forces. In addition, I’ve also attended many lectures and events. So, I think these experiences have helped better prepare me for my role as chair. But, I also feel like I’m always learning how to become a better board member. It never ends.
CJN: What do you look forward to most as chair?
Sears: This is a really exciting time to become chair. I look forward to helping the museum evolve from what it is now to what it will be in three years. In the summer of 2024, we will have a beautiful new main and visitor hall, and a major renovation of the existing building. And in addition, the building will be surrounded by a stunning landscape. Our re-imagined exhibits will put visitors at the center of the experience, and the museum is going to be more accessible, relevant, and most importantly, fun. I look forward to working more closely with our CEO, Sonia Winner, and her leadership team. She’s done so much to lead the museum in the right direction, and I’m happy to continue her positive momentum.
I hope to expand our reach and inspire even more of the Cleveland community to connect with nature and science. I want everyone to feel welcome at the museum. It is also my hope to help the board of directors better reflect the diversity of the Cleveland community. We’re making progress in that regard, but there is still more that can be done to achieve a more inclusive and diverse board. I also hope to encourage more community partnerships, which will increase opportunities for more collaborative and enriching experiences.
CJN: What would you say to the community as you begin your term?
Sears: The museum’s two main takeaways are that the Earth is always changing and that all life on Earth is interconnected. I’m excited that the staff and board are working together to show Cleveland and beyond that our mission and vision are really important for everyone’s well-being and the well-being of the planet. Every community member can help bring about this important transformation by supporting the museum, and there are many ways to become involved. You can visit the museum, which will remain open throughout construction. Talk about it with friends, become a member and consider donating to the campaign. As a famous scientist once said, the most important word in our name is “natural.” Who doesn’t love nature? So, in the summer of 2024 on Wade Oval, there will be a natural history museum unlike any other. I just feel so honored to be part of it.