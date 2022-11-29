The Escape Game will open at 214 Crocker Park Blvd. during the summer of 2023. The facility will include five themed rooms: Prison Break, The Depths, Timeliner: Train Through Time, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and one to be announced.
“We were on the hunt for a store where both locals and visitors love hanging out and we think we found it at Crocker Park. It’s an amazing center with a great group of co-tenants that we are very excited about,” Jonathan Murrell, co-founder and chief marketing officer of The Escape Game, said in the release.
The Escape Game has 27 other locations in the United States. The staff focuses on creating a positive and unique experience for each guest.
“Crocker Park is more than just a place to shop and dine - it is a place to create meaningful experiences,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing at Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in the release. “To accompany the multiple new immersive activity spaces opening at Crocker Park, The Escape Game will provide visitors with an interactive destination to create fun and lasting memories!”
For more information, visit theescapegame.com/Crocker-Park.