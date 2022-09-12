The Good Feet Store will open at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28811 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere on Sept. 22 and at Crocker Park at220 Crocker Park Blvd. in Westlake in October, according to a news release.
“It is exciting to enter a new area like Cleveland and bring these communities the solutions that are driving the rapid growth in our company,” Johathan Cotten, long-term franchise owner and president of Easy Step Enterprises, said in the release. “So many of our amazing clients are health care professionals and blue-collar workers, the heart of Cleveland.”
Each Good Feet Store location offers customers a free, one-on-one personalized, in-store fitting experience with a trained specialist to recommend and match the appropriate arch support and a no-obligation test walk around the store to identify the best fit to help correct poor foot biomechanics and relieve pain and discomfort within the feet, knees, hips and back, the release stated.
“We are thrilled to welcome The Good Feet Store to the Cleveland market at two of our flagship properties,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in the release. “Being able to provide both east and west side residents with access to products that will help improve their daily lives is all part of the experience we look to create in both Crocker Park and Eton Chagrin Boulevard.”
Easy Step Enterprises, a franchise group of The Good Feet Store, plans to open eight locations in Northeast Ohio.