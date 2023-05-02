Rich history, charming shops and traditional architecture are just a few of the allures of living in Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights or University Heights. The variety of neighborhoods offers comfortable environments for most living situations, ranging from individual residents to families. High-traffic commercial areas also offer great opportunities for businesses to thrive.
Inna Muravin, real estate adviser, license partner and principal broker at Engel & Völkers, which will open in Pepper Pike in July, and Seth Task, team leader at The Task Team of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty in Moreland Hills, talked about what makes living and doing business in the Heights so appealing.
“If I am talking to a client who is looking for, ‘I don’t want total suburbia, I like (a) more urban kind of environment, but I don’t want to be in the middle of downtown or (a) city,’ I think (the Heights are) the best mix of all that,” Muravin said.
She noted the architecture, convenience of being close to downtown, diversity and history are the primary features that attract people to the heights.
In her experience, people who are looking at Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights or University Heights are typically very particular about being there, she said.
“One of the things that they do love (is) the architecture and the history, and they don’t ever get scared of what the older homes come with, so that’s always really fun to see they appreciate it,” she said. “They like when they’re updated but they don’t like when the character is taken away because that’s what appeals to them.”
Brick homes are particularly sought after and there is a large percentage of historic homes, she pointed out. Real estate investors are also attracted to the Heights due to their close proximities to John Carroll University in University Heights and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
“It’s a very strong, solid investment because there’s a lot of medical students that come to the area and they love staying in Cleveland Heights, University Heights and Shaker (Heights),” Muravin said. “As far as the home and the appeal, it’s just that they’re not cookie cutter, that everything has a feel, the proximity to everything. It (attracts) the people who don’t want a total suburbia feel but still want land and character.”
Cedar Center, Cedar-Lee, Shaker Square, Van Aken, Fairmount Circle and Coventry are some of the prime locations in which businesses can thrive in the Heights, Task said.
If a business operates well and is successful, they can last a long time in the Heights because there are so many people and the traffic is great, he said.
“People come to the heights from other communities because of the vibe and so I think anybody can be successful here if they’re good from a commercial perspective,” he noted.
Task said selling realty in the Heights has taught him a lot about the evolution of housing construction over time.
“When you are selling 100-year-old houses on a regular basis, you gain an appreciation for new construction,” he said. “When you buy an old house, you have to have the stomach for that and you have to know how to properly maintain and fix the antiquated mistakes of the past of construction, the things we didn’t know then.”
He recalled an event he hosted last year at which other Realtors from across the United States gathered. He said they were “blown away” by the Cleveland area.
“One of the great things they talked about was how clean and friendly our city is, and how amazing the architecture was, and I think that the Heights areas are a testament to what we are as a region; a tremendously vibrant, historic city that’s an amazing place to live,” Task said.
Some 22,200 Jews – or 27% of Greater Cleveland’s Jews – reside in Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights and University Heights, according to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2011 Jewish Population Study, the most recent study performed.