The Hiatus, a new mixed-use development at 3800 Park East Drive in Beachwood is slated for a May 2022 opening, according to Chad Kertesz, founder and CEO of My Place Group in Cleveland.
After an originally expected opening date of spring 2021, Kertesz told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 13 the COVID-19 pandemic was a big factor in pushing back the grand opening. However, he said that Marous Brothers Construction, the firm leading the construction of the site, has been able to move on schedule for the new opening date, despite the challenges it faced in the current market and availability of materials.
“We’re expecting a really nice building,” Kertesz said. “It’s finishing out as we had hoped. With all the finishes, it’s going to look like you live in a hotel.”
My Place, LLC purchased the property Feb. 15, 2019 for $4.87 million from HCRI Beachwood Inc. The building was formerly a nursing home, Park East Center, which closed in 2019. Kertesz said construction crews gutted the building, leaving only the concrete and foundation.
Now, Kertesz said construction crews are working from top-down on the development, with drywall already having been placed on the third and fourth floors.
The development will feature 150 apartments. The smallest studios are more than 400 square feet, with most of the one-bedroom units being 700 to 800 square feet. There will be a few two-bedroom apartments of about 1,000 square feet.
Kertesz said there will be a business center, golfing green, dog park, resort-style pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen, fire pits and rooftop deck with grills.
“This building is going to be loaded with amenities that really aren’t seen in any of the other buildings around there,” Kertesz said. “This is going to be the most-highly amenitized building, and that’s intentional.”
The Hiatus is less than one mile from the University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center, which is undergoing an expansion that UH said will create about 1,000 jobs. The Hiatus is also in close proximity to several Cleveland Clinic locations.
Kertesz said this is a big reason why he sees a high likelihood of medical-based tenants in the building. He said Beachwood advertises that the city has over 25,000 office workers, which puts the 150-tenant building in a top spot for those professions that call Beachwood home.
“I believe that the Beachwood office market is one of the top tier markets,” Kertesz said. “And I think that says the same thing about the people that are employed in those markets.”
In the past year, My Place Group has also bought Mariners Watch Apartments and built a 24-unit apartment building, both in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The group is in the current construction process on a 77-unit mixed-use building, also in Ohio city, Kertesz said.
“I’m excited about The Hiatus,” Kertesz said. “It was an opportunity to take a building whose current life had run its course and give it new life.”
My Place Group recently purchased the former 404-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cleveland East at 3663 Park East Drive in Beachwood near The Hiatus for $12.39 million, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website.