The Historic Tanglewood Club in Bainbridge Township is under contract after three years on the market.
According to Steven Ekovich, the property’s co-broker and golf consultant, the next steps for the buyer include due-diligence, approval from the Tanglewood Lake Homeowners Association, loans and then, finally, closing on the deal. Since the deal hasn’t been finalized, he declined to identify the purchasers.
“We don’t anticipate any problems at any of those steps,” Ekovich, executive managing director of Florida-based Leisure Investment Properties Group since 2011, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
One hundred ninety-four parties and 62 brokers from all over the world expressed interest in the 132-acre property equipped with an 18-hole golf course, driving range, banquet rooms, on-site catering and more surrounded by a 600-home housing development, he said.
Owners Mark Tiefel and Renny Wolfson purchased the residential golf development, managed by Birmingham Associates and Tanglewood Lake HOA, in 2011. After restoring the neglected course, they planned to move forward with retirement and other projects, putting Tanglewood Club on the market 2020.
“We had some really good offers, but it was really important to Mark and Renny to find a legacy buyer who would be respectful of what they built, carry on the traditions and take this club to the next level.”
The historic club was designed in 1967 as one of the first residential golf developments in the country and went on to host PGA and LPGA events in the 1970s. Over time, Tanglewood had become run down.
Tiefil and Renny were determined to restore Tanglewood to a “first-class facility,” by investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into rebuilding the hilly course and renovating the banquet halls. The venue survived the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to be a popular destination for life celebrations, they said.
The local owners, one residing in the Tanglewood development, were committed to the most compatible buyer for Tanglewood’s members, employees and HOA, Ekovich said.
“They didn’t just sell to the highest buyer,” Ekovich said. “They sold it to the buyer who met those qualifications, which I think shows pretty good character on their part.”
The asking price for the club was $2.2 million, whether it will sell for that price cannot be disclosed at the moment. However, the property will remain a golf course and event center in the hands of local investors.
“According to the lease documents, it needs to remain a golf course, and they are really buying it because they have some great visions and really exciting things they are going to do,” Ekovich said. “They are all local, it’s a group of investors, and we’re excited about having them under contract because of what their vision is for the club.”
