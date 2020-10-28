The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will hold a series called “The Intersection of Law and the Media,” which offers continuing legal education credits to lawyers and is open to the public.
This series will take a deep look at some of the many ways in which law and media interact.
Guest speakers include Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Adam Liptak, who covers the Supreme Court beat for The New York Times and to rarely heard professors from Cleveland’s law schools. They will be based on headlines.
The programs will only be offered virtually live for continuing legal education credit.
The 11-part series opened Oct. 16 with “Body Cameras and Facial Recognition” and continued Oct. 26 with “The Press, the Law and Protesters.”
Upcoming programs take place from noon to 2 p.m. and include:
• Nov. 9: “Covering Politics Today”
• Nov. 16: “Law, Media and Race”
• Nov. 18: A “Master Class: Cuyahoga County Criminal Defense Bar”
• Dec. 4: “TV News and the Law”
• Dec. 8: “Politics, Money, and The Law”
• Dec. 14: “The Intersection of the Law and Social Media”
• Dec. 17: “Covering the Supreme Court”
• Feb. 19: A “Master Class: Cuyahoga County White-Collar Criminal Defense Bar”
• April 16: “Drones and Privacy”
For more information, to see a list of panelists and to register, visit bit.ly/3ouzxLs.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor. Hennes Communications is also a sponsor.
Publisher’s note: Bruce Hennes is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.