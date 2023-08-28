The Mandel Jewish Community Center, in partnership with the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, opened a new RecoveryZone Aug. 24 in its fitness center.
The J held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for people to explore the new space and celebrate the grand opening. The J President and CEO Rabbi Carnie Rose and Joe Schillero, senior director of wellness and engagement, were joined by Mt. Sinai Health Foundation President Mitch Balk and program officer Rachel Oscar as several of them shared remarks to those gathered.
“It’s wonderful to be involved with projects that come to fruition,” Rose told the crowd as he added the space opened right on schedule and spoke of the partnership with Mt. Sinai Health Foundation.
Outfitted with state-of-the-art restorative technology, not only does the RecoveryZone provide a space for physical recovery after a workout, it is a space for overall wellness and to alleviate stress and tension.
“It’s very important to have a place that is interested in our physical health such as this,” Rose said. “But also, as we all know, there’s a deep connection between the mind, the body and the spirit, and we know that if we can put all those things into alignment, our lives will be filled with what it is we want.”
He said the RecoveryZone is an opportunity to round out The J’s programming “in a way that can help people rest, recover, recuperate and continue to have gesundheit and have strength.”
The space includes five zero-gravity chair recovery stations where members can relax while using the various available equipment, from the Normatec full leg recovery systems and Normatec Go lower leg recovery devices to the Venom 2 heat/vibration devices for knee, lower back and shoulders and Hyperice X hot/cold knee recovery devices.
At the massage table and stretch mat floor recovery station, members can use the HyperVolt Pro massage guns, Vyper massaging foam rollers and HyperSphere massage balls.
Schillero spoke of how The J can use its partnerships with health organizations like the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation and the University Hospitals Rehab & Sports Medicine located next door, which will be able to use the space for its physical therapy patients.
“There’s a lot more I think we can be able to do in the community,” Schillero said. “This is just the start, and I think we’ve got a lot more things to do.”
Balk spoke briefly about Mt. Sinai, mentioning that the foundation is the successor to Mt. Sinai Medical Center which built the facility next door now run by UH. He then explained where the Mt. Sinai name for many Jewish-sponsored hospitals comes from.
“It is because one of the miracles that happened to the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai was that all of the sick were miraculously healed,” Balk said. “So, our blessing, our prayer today is that all the folks who enter this room seeking healing will be miraculously or otherwise healed.”
Cost to use the RecoveryZone is an additional $25 per month for The J members.