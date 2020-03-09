The Ohio State University is suspending face-to-face classes until March 30 at the earliest, an emailed letter from its president, Dr. Michael V. Drake wrote at about 10:30 p.m. March 9 to members of the OSU community.
His letter references the three confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County while acknowledging, "we expect that there will be more."
Drake wrote that the university was being "proactive" in taking a number of steps, including the cancellation of face-to-face instruction while "evaluating classroom experiences such as laboratory and performance classes." He wrote that the university would be giving guidelines this week.
Students, he wrote, have the option of completing classes on campus or at home, "where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health hygiene measures will be actively encouraged."
Drake encouraged students to "make the choice that is best for their own personal situations."
The university, he wrote, is also preparing telecommuting options for faculty and staff "where appropriate." He said the Wexner Medical Center would communicate with clinical faculty and employees.
Drake university-sponsored international travel is suspended and that those making personal arrangements to travel to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea should report their plans to the university.
In addition, he said, university-sponsored domestic travel would be limited to "business essential travel" and "approved on an as-needed basis."
He also wrote that those returning from Level 3 warning countries are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
No new, non-essential events will be scheduled prior to April 20, he wrote.
"As mentioned, the situation is evolving daily," Drake wrote. "All guidelines are subject to change as emerging events warrant. I appreciate your understanding and continued cooperation during these changing times."