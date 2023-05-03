The Skin Center, nationally recognized as a Top 10 Botox provider, opened its first Northeast Ohio location April 24 in the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, according to a news release.
The new medical spa will offer a comprehensive service menu of non-invasive, clinically proven aesthetic treatments for the face and body, including Botox, filler, body sculpting, laser resurfacing, BroadBand Light treatment, medical-grade facials and more, the release stated.
“Our clinical team includes experienced nurses and physician assistants, led by a dedicated medical director and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD. And our providers generally have more experience and have received more training than most of our competitors,” Greg Sanker, CEO at The Skin Center, said in the release. “Our rigorous hiring process, comprehensive training program and advanced devices help us deliver superior outcomes for our patients. And we have the history to back it up.”
The Skin Center was founded more than 40 years ago and now maintains nine locations throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio. It is one of the leading medical spas in the country, out of about 50,000 Botox providers, and is recognized in the top 1% of companies by Allgeran Aesthetics, the maker of Botox and Juvederm dermal fillers, the release stated.
The Shaker Heights location will offer the Cleveland community a welcoming and high-end experience with its modern design, luxurious amenities and spacious treatment rooms, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to expand our aesthetic expertise to Northeast Ohio and introduce the community to our world-class aesthetic care and facilities,” Sanker said in the release.
To celebrate the grand opening, The Skin Center will offer a variety of promotions, including one year of free Botox from its Shaker Heights location.