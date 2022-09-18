The weekend of Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 was a highlight for The Temple-Tifereth Israel with the belated installation of Rabbi Yael Dadoun, who joined the congregation two years ago. COVID-19 had delayed the installation.
More than 300 people enjoyed the music-filled installation Nefesh Shabbat. Rabbi Gary Glickstein, a friend and mentor of Dadoun, came in from Temple Beth Shalom in Miami Beach, Fla., to help install Dadoun. Friday night started with a welcome reception, followed by the installation Shabbat.
More than 130 people, including children and grandparents, attended a family-focused event on Shabbat morning, continuing the theme of story telling. TTTI also debuted its new Story Walk, had a mini Rosh Hashanah seder and made family pages for a book that will be added to The Temple library. The morning concluded with a Sephardic-style brunch.
The weekend ended with a cooking event, eating and dancing with more than 240 people on Saturday evening.
Alyssa and Evan Stein were co-chairs of the weekend.