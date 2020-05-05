The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood notified one full-time and seven part-time employees April 30 that they would be laid off effective July 1 as their positions would no longer exist.
“The volatility of the economy, the temporary closure of the Ganon Gil Early Learning Center – where we’re not collecting tuition – and anticipated declines in revenue result in a very different financial picture for The Temple next year,” Executive Director Christie Yonkers told the Cleveland Jewish News on May 4. “We acted quickly as stewards of The Temple resources to ensure that we remain as a strong congregation and institution. Our focus right now is on taking care of our staff – those who will lose their positions and those who remain.”
Yonkers declined to say which positions were involved, but they are “largely administrative.”
Until the terminations, the eight employees will continue to be on The Temple’s payroll and receive full compensation and benefits, Yonkers said. She explained The Temple updated staff through frequent emails and made sure to provide those losing their jobs ample time before their positions ended.
“We really attempted to handle this as humanely as possible under the circumstances,” Yonkers said. “In some cases, we had conversations before the final decisions and notifications happened. We’ve offered the support of The Temple as those affected navigate this transition.”
Yonkers said she expects the losses will bring changes to The Temple’s administrative processes and work, but doesn’t think there will be any negative changes to programming as The Temple learns how to provide such programming in new, more digitally oriented ways.
“Our very strong goal here is that this will not resolve in a reduction in programs,” she said. “There may be some changes, maybe different faces, maybe more leadership of some areas. We do expect there to be changes, and certainly we’re going to be going through a transition where we’re asking fewer people to do more work. But our intent is to ensure that our service to our congregation is not negatively impacted by this.”
Yonkers said The Temple would appreciate if community members could reach out with employment opportunities to those losing their positions and continue showing their support. Depending on The Temple’s future financial situation, Yonkers said the laid-off employees could be hired back.
“This is a really painful time for us – beloved staff members who’ve been part of our congregational family for years and decades will no longer be with us,” Yonkers said. “There’s going to be a period of grief for us as we go through this. We are just trying to be proactive and make responsible decisions so that we can come out on the other end stronger.”