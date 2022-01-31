The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood resumed in-person programs Feb. 1.
The templed announced Dec. 23 that it would stop in-person programming due to the surge of the omnicron variant.
On Jan. 31, Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, temple president Michael Frayman and interim Executive Director Kim Cole issued a joint statement about the return of in-person programs:
“We write today with good news. Although we are still facing challenges related to COVID and must remain vigilant in our protective behaviors, the most recent surge is subsiding and new cases and hospitalization are steadily decreasing. As such, we have determined that it is now time to re-open our synagogue and resume in-person religious services and programming.
“As of Feb. 1, we will return to the protocols that were in place through mid-December, including 50% capacity and no food or drink in indoor spaces, as well as required masking and distancing. We ask that you continue to join us in protecting our community by staying home when you are sick (from any contagious illness), getting vaccinated and boosted if you are eligible, and following other public health best practices. Religious services, as well as many Temple programs, will continue to be presented virtually for those that prefer to join us in that format.”
The Temple leadership said “over the next few weeks, we will continue to closely follow infection trends, as well as work with clergy, staff, and our medical advisors to explore further adjustments to our protocols as appropriate.