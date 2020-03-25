Lori Kowit, The Temple Tifereth-Israel’s Ganon Gil director of Early Childhood Education, will retire June 30 after 20 years with the early learning center.
Kowit attributed her decision to retire to relieve her husband, David, from having to commute to and from Northeast Ohio for his job with mortgage lender Nations Lending in Columbus.
“David has been commuting for a little over two years now, and I feel that for my family’s sake, we’re going to be living together,” said Kowit, who resides in Solon. “My kids are both in college and we’re empty nesters. It’s time for us to do the married thing.”
Kowit, 46, started with Ganon Gil as a consultant in April 2000. In 2004, when Ganon Gil joined the congregation in Beachwood, she formally joined as director. In her role, the center opened its full-day program, including infant care in winter 2013, state-of-the-art facility in May 2016 and added its second infant room in fall 2019.
Kowit also served on the board and is president of the Early Childhood Educators of Reform Judaism.
“I’m most proud of growing this school to what it is today,” Kowit said. “We are a very high-quality rated early learning center. We have created a sustainable program that services the community for care for children, infant through pre-K. We really created this environment where we say Ganon Gil is more than a school, it’s a family, and that’s so important to me.”
Even as she adjusts to life in her condo in Westerville, a Columbus suburb, she’ll cherish the memories she gained teaching and nourishing countless young minds.
“Two things that are so powerful and impactful to me are when I’m sitting in high holiday services and Ganon Gil graduate kids are reading from the Torah for family services or when I’m invited to a b’nai mitzvah of a Ganon Gil graduate,” Kowit said. “As an early child educator, seeing the children grow over time and knowing I’m a part of their life is the most fascinating, fabulous thing. What warms my heart is when I see who these children have become, knowing that I was a part of their formative years and helped guide their feelings, them and their learning.”
Kowit is working alongside Erica Wilkov, Ganon Gil assistant director of early childhood, to create a transition plan. The congregation is working to develop a committee to focus on a three-part celebration of Kowit, transition and search for her replacement.
Despite calling it retirement, Kowit is only retiring from the position she’s held for so many years. After taking some time to herself, she hopes she’ll be ready to share her dream job with Columbus.
“My work in Jewish early child education has been so rewarding, and it’ll kill me if I don’t have the opportunity to continue that,” she said. “But I’ve always worked full time. I don’t have any plans or know what I’m going to do, but it’s time for me to take a little break.”