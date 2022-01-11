Temple-Tifereth Israel will present a virtual MLK Day Nefesh Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 and a Tu b’Shevat outing to the Rid-All Green Partnership urban farm at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at 8129 Otter Ave. in Cleveland.
The MLK service will celebrate and commemorate the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his message of peace and tolerance among all people. The event will feature themed music, poetry and readings that raise awareness of the continued work to be done.
Pastor Richard Gibson of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Cleveland will be the guest speaker.
The Tu b’Shevat outing will feature music, learning and fellowship at the Rid-All Green Partnership Urban Farm.
A tour of the farm will show attendees how the farm grows produce and fish to bring healthy, local food to area farmer’s markets. Attendees will also hear about the farm’s newest project: a tree nursery to help rebuild the urban tree canopy in Cleveland.
Proof of vaccination is required for the Tu b’Svhevat event.
To register, email cwilson@ttti.org with scanned vaccination card attached. Attendees will also be asked to show vaccination cards to enter the event.