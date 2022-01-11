Temple-Tifereth Israel will present a virtual MLK Day Nefesh Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Jan. 14
The MLK service will celebrate and commemorate the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his message of peace and tolerance among all people. The event will feature themed music, poetry and readings that raise awareness of the continued work to be done.
Pastor Richard Gibson of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Cleveland will be the guest speaker.
A Tu b’Shevat outing to the Rid-All Green Partnership urban farm in Cleveland scheduled for Jan. 16 was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. It will be rescheduled.