The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all in-person services and events, beginning with its Nefesh Shabbat service on Feb. 18.
In a statement from Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, temple president Michael Frayman and temple interim executive director Kim Cole, they said the mandate will require proof of two doses of Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one from Johnson & Johnson, for those ages 12 years and older.
“We strongly encourage members and guests to obtain boosters and (to) vaccinate children 5 to 12 years old,” the statement read. “If vaccination guidelines and approvals change, we will adjust our protocols accordingly.”
Those attending in-person services and events can submit proof of vaccination ahead of time at ttti.org/vaccine, or when they arrive on campus for an event or service.
“Once we have record of your vaccination status, you will not need to provide proof at future gatherings,” the statement read. “We have masks, sanitizer, a new air filtration system and at this time, all food and drink will be individually packaged or plated. We will continue to require masks be worn at all times while indoors, except when eating or drinking.”
The statement also asks temple community members to stay home when they’re sick from any contagious illnesses, and to follow other public health best practices.
Religious services, as well as other congregational programs, will continue to be presented virtually to those that would rather participate remotely.
“By ensuring only those that are vaccinated are at in-person services, programs and events, we will be able to have food and drink at events with families and adults, eliminate a capacity limit and welcome back members who have felt uncomfortable to do so. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out at any time. As always, our clergy and staff are here to support you. We look forward to being together.”
The Temple’s protocols can be found a ttti.org/covid.