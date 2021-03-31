Nicole Gandee, a licensed nursing home administrator and certified executive in assisted living, was hired as administrator of The Weils in Bainbridge Township in January.
Gandee has more than 20 years of experience as a leader in long-term care, assisted and independent living, home health care and hospice, according to a news release. She is also a certified executive in assisted living, a certified dementia practitioner, certified executive in home care and hospice and a health services executive.
Prior to joining Menorah Park, Gandee worked at McCrea Manor/Peregrine Health Services, where she received perfect assisted living survey results and high ratings in quality measures.
“She is focused on ensuring a culture of excellence among her team and promoting best practices for resident centered programs,” the release said. “Her warmth, energy and team approach is appreciated by staff and residents alike.”