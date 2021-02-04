The world was a different place when Mathilda Kolt was born in New Jersey on Feb. 10, 1914.
World War I was months away. Charlie Chaplin had made his film debut days prior. More than half of American homes didn’t have electric power.
In 2021, Kolt now lives in a world of smartphones, COVID-19 and the first U.S. female vice president. While it might be tough to fit 107 candles on a birthday cake, that won’t stop Kolt from celebrating.
“I can’t believe that this is happening to me,” said Kolt, a resident of The Weils in Bainbridge Township. “So I just live from day to day.”
Kolt said her birthday festivities are in the hands of her son, Jeffrey, a Solon lawyer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not sure what they’re preparing,” Kolt said. “... I don’t know what I want to do.”
With two children, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Kolt spends her days like someone half her age. At The Weils, where she moved about six years ago, she participates in a book club, creates art, competes in trivia and plays bingo.
“If I didn’t live here, I wouldn’t be living because I could never do the things that they have to do for me,” Kolt said.
Kolt grew up in Cleveland with her parents and seven siblings after her parents moved the family from New Jersey to be close to Kolt’s mother’s brother who lived in Cleveland. As a girl, she attended Patrick Henry Junior High School on Durant Avenue in Cleveland.
One of her greatest memories was attending religious leader, Zionist and social-welfare activist Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver’s Sunday School at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, then located at East 55th Street and Central Avenue in Cleveland. Silver served as a prominent participant in the United Nations debates that led to the UN’s adoption of the Partition Plan for Palestine in 1947.
“I’m so proud of him that the first thing I tell anybody was that I went to Rabbi Silver’s temple,” Kolt said.
Referring to herself as “a Depression girl,” Kolt worked wherever she could to help provide for her family during the Great Depression. For a majority of her professional life, she worked at her brother-in-law’s jewelry store on Superior Avenue.
She and her late husband Alfred Kolt lived in University Heights until they moved to Solon almost 30 years ago. Alfred passed away in 1996.
“I had a wonderful husband,” Kolt said. “His parents were wonderful to me and they treated me great; so did Al.”
In Solon, Kolt was a regular at the Solon Senior Center for 20 years where she took up mahjong. While taking part in mahjong classes, Kolt met instructor Mary Trient. The two became fast friends, and during her trip to Israel, Trient offered to take a note to the Western Wall in Jerusalem for Kolt. Having a note in the Western Wall, Kolt said, serves as another key moment in her life.
Living a long, healthy life seems to run in Kolt’s family, as two of her sisters lived to 100 and 101. Kolt said her secret to a long life is staying active and walking wherever she could.
“There would be one thing I’d love to see: my mother,” Kolt said. “I can’t believe (my age), I don’t think she’d believe it. It’s amazing, it’s thrilling.”