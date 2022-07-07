Stories come in many forms such as books, film and music. When people indulge themselves in stories, it may not cross their minds that, fictional or not, each story comes from the creative mind or real experiences of a human being. This notion inspired the foundation of the nonprofit Human Library in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2000.
The Human Library has spread globally and inspired many, including the residents at The Weils assisted living facility in Bainbridge Township, where residents will present their “human library,” telling a range of stories that each hold special meaning to them, from 1 to 4 p.m. July 16 and July 17.
“Our Weil’s Women’s Social Club wanted to do another annual charity event,” said Catharine Bender, life enrichment team member at Menorah Park in Beachwood. The Weils is part of the Menorah Park family of health care services.
She said that they will have 10 residents per day presenting their stories throughout the common areas. Admission to the event is $10 per person and is payable at the door.
Betty Terhune, a three-year resident of The Weils, recommended the admission proceeds benefit Geauga County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Metzenbaum Center in Chester Township. Terhune’s hairdresser has a daughter who goes to the Metzenbaum Center and asked her hairdresser if The Weils could use its annual fundraiser to help.
The mission of the Human Library is to “un-judge someone,” according to its website.
Terhune pointed out that this mission aligns with donating to the Metzenbaum Center because those who have developmental disabilities are often judged.
Bender said residents will each have a book cover at their respective stations and will host a 10-minute conversation about their human stories with attendees.
Terhune’s “book” is called “Overcoming My Vision Loss.”
“It’s not an easy thing, but I work real hard at it and I go to the Cleveland Sight Center,” Terhune said. “It’s scary but it can be handled.”
Paul Kiffner, a seven-month resident of The Weils, will discuss his “book,” “Community: Giving Back.”
Kiffner said he spent much of his life involved in coaching community sports. He was a volunteer assistant for the Chagrin Falls High School football team for years and also helped coach the school’s team.
He said he believes in encouraging everyone to get involved in their communities and instilled his
community-minded values in his family.
Kiffer said by getting involved, “you can touch an awful lot of young children’s lives.”
Florene Miller, a Weils resident of three years, will present her “book,” titled “Words Matter.”
“I’ll be talking about all that books have meant that I’ve read in my life and how I’ve carried that through to my family,” she said.
The first book Miller read was “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White and it sparked in her a lifelong love of reading, she said.
Bender said Miller reads about seven to 10 books per week. She usually rises at 4 a.m. and can be seen with a book in hand at most times.
“I was fascinated with it when you came up with the idea,” Miller told Bender during an interview with the Cleveland Jewish News. “I had never heard of it and the more that you spoke of it, the more I figured ‘wow, that’s a great idea, different’ and I think it’s going to be a really great fundraiser and hopefully it’ll be successful. Just give it a try.”
Helen Winovich, a Weils’ resident of three years, looks forward to presenting her “book,” “The Lightning Rod.”
Winovich’s story will discuss her experience of becoming the co-owner of Western Reserve Lightning Rod Co. She called the 1989 acquisition “fate,” as it happened very quickly and by a stroke of luck.
After losing her needlepoint, she discovered it in a lost and found advertisement printed in a weekly newspaper. She contacted the man who had recovered the item and visited his office to retrieve it. His name was Homer and he happened to be the owner of the office. She found out while picking up her needlepoint that Homer suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was looking to sell the company.
Within two weeks, Winovich and her husband, Don, became the new owners.
“We are excited about giving to (the Metzenbaum Center) because they have developmental disabilities children there,” she said.
She said the Metzenbaum Center is a wonderful foundation for little kids that continues to serve them all the way into adulthood.
“We’re all getting up there in age but we can still all give back,” Winovich stated.