Menorah Park will sell The Weils, its assisted living senior community in Bainbridge Township, to Eliza Jennings with the sale expected to close in the coming months.
The Weils sits on about 46 acres in Geauga County and is appraised at just over $13 million, according to the Geauga County Auditor’s Office website. The purchase will be Eliza Jennings’ first brick-and-mortar transaction as the 135-year-old not-for-profit expands its reach to the east side of Cleveland.
“As with other senior living facilities, The Weils has been challenged by the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, increased health care and staffing costs and change in government funding and competitive landscapes,” a statement issued to the Cleveland Jewish News from Menorah Park read. “By purchasing The Weils, Eliza Jennings will be able to expand its offerings to clients and residents on the east side of Cleveland. Menorah Park will be able to focus on its Beachwood campus and facilities.”
Based in Cleveland, Eliza Jennings communities include the Eliza Jennings Health Campus in Cleveland, the Renaissance Retirement Campus in Olmsted Township, and Devon Oaks Assisted Living in Westlake.
Discussions about the potential sale began about six or seven months ago and went through a “normal” process, Harry Singer, Menorah Park board chair, told the Cleveland Jewish News in an interview. Eliza Jennings was ultimately chosen due to its competitive bid, reputation and strong local presence, he added.
Details of the sale are still being finalized with an expected close in the coming months, but not before or during the High Holy Days.
“By the High Holy Days, the transaction will not have closed, so we will continue to celebrate as we always have,” Singer said.
Menorah Park and its facilities operate as a Jewish institution, but welcome those of all faiths. While Eliza Jennings is not a Jewish or faith-based organization, it shares this commitment to supporting residents of all faiths, Rich Boyson, president and CEO of Eliza Jennings, told the CJN in the same interview.
“We have an interest in expanding our footprint and our care, and we’ve been around for 130-plus years,” Boyson said. “Getting over to the east side has been long in our strategic plan. We were just looking for the right opportunity and the right provider to do a deal with.”
The two organizations also share a commitment to a smooth transition with continued services and the retention of The Weils’ 88-member staff and its leadership. Boyson said Eliza Jennings has trust in Menorah Park’s hiring practices and plans to on-board everyone with no big changes to positions or salaries.
“The residents and their families will experience no change in anything,” Singer said. “We’re going to continue to run it the way we have been running it until the day we transition to new ownership. That’s just been an imperative both from the Menorah Park side as well as the Eliza Jennings side.”
The biggest change early on in the transition will likely be to the name and branding of The Weils. Boyson said they expect to rename the facility “Eliza at Chagrin Falls” early in the ownership.
Singer added that the name change is “bittersweet” as The Weils was named for Dr. Julius Weil, a nationally recognized leader in his field. Weil was a leading gerontologist in Cleveland who served as the CEO of Montefiore for 27 years. Montefiore affiliated with Menorah Park in July 2020.
“Of course it’s a bittersweet sense, but transactions like this, when there’s a change of ownership, the new owner needs to be able to go to market as they see fit,” Singer said. “And we would have been comfortable, and were made comfortable, with whatever is decided.”
In the longer term, there is potential for further development and some renovations of The Weils, but Boyson said, “We plan on operating the community much in the same way it’s been operated.”
The Weils offers assisted living market-rate apartments, as well as a full scope of health care services, a memory care wing and a rehab therapy pavilion. It currently has strong occupancy, Boyson said.
When The Weils opened in 2002, it first looked at locations in Beachwood and Lyndhurst, but settled in Geauga County with its then-75 suite facility, according to previous CJN reports.
Over the years, The Weils expanded with its 29-bed rehab pavilion, opening its doors in 2009 to offer short-term, post-hospital nursing, rehab and long-term care. In 2015, the 18-suite memory care wing opened.
As Eliza Jennings has been looking for an opportunity to expand for the last several years, Boyson said he feels it is well-positioned for success with the purchase of The Weils.
“There’s good leadership there, there’s good staff. We know if you look at all the outward facing objective measures – the nursing home ratings and all that – they do an exceptional job with what they’ve done there,” Bosyon said. “So, we anticipate being successful in this, and it’s how we’ve done business over 130 years. We’re in it for the long term.”