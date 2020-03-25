During this period of uncertainty, it’s easy to get caught into the abyss of what-ifs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and our future, but these Ohio cities, people, businesses and nonprofits are using their strengths to provide light and goodness to their neighbors.

These were found on social media posts or emailed to the Cleveland Jewish News. If you are doing good deeds or know someone who is, let us know at editorial@cjn.org and put “Good deeds” in the subject line.

Caring cities

Beachwood: Announced a project for residents to decorate their front windows for springtime or in appreciation of first-responders, using only items currently found in their homes. A March 20 Facebook post stated, “A pretty window will bring a smile to the faces of all your neighbors as they walk by. It will also keep your kids busy for at least 20 minutes. We all win.” Photos of decorated windows can be emailed to Lynn Johnson, the city’s communications coordinator, at lynn.johnson@beachwoodohio.com. The city also encouraged residents to display their United States or Ohio flag to show unity.

University Heights: Introduced the “Time Out Together” initiative. According to a March 19 email from Mike Cook, University Heights communications and civic engagement coordinator, every evening at 6:30, residents are “encouraged to come out of their homes, wave to neighbors, visually check in with each other, ride bikes, walk their dogs, chat across yards, share supplies, and generally provide comfort and safely interact with each other.”

Innovative individuals

Jesse Friedberg: Has provided virtual concerts, under the stage name Jesse Jukebox, for children and their parents on Facebook at @JesseJukebox. This Cleveland-based songwriter, educator and performer has encouraged his fans to donate money to the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, and as of March 25, they raised more than $1,500 at bit.ly/2QKfbyA.

Baker and Emily Mayfield: Donated $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, matching a gift from an anonymous donor. A March 22 email from the nonprofit stated, “Our COVID-19 response expenses will be significant and we are grateful that our community has begun to step up as this will be a long and hard fight.” To donate, visit greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/give.

Resourceful retailers

56 Kitchen, Solon: Gave away free food to customers on March 20, in exchange for donations to help the restaurant’s staff.

Compola’s Tasty Pizza, Lyndhurst: Offered a free roll of toilet paper and a large plain pizza to anyone who buys an extra-large pizza.

Corky & Lenny’s, Woodmere Village: Donated 2,500 pounds of food to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. In a March 20 Facebook post, the owners said, “Happy to be a small help to our neighbors in need.”

Geraci’s Restaurant, University Heights, Pepper Pike and Mayfield Village: Implemented its “Match Batch & Dispatch” program. Starting March 20 and running through the end of March, when customers order a large cheese “donation pizza” to be delivered to a Northeast Ohio hospital, the restaurant will match it with another cheese pizza. On Facebook, the owners said, “Hospital staff, and those alike on the front lines, are putting in crazy hours. We figure a little pizza will boost their spirits while supplying them with a much needed break.”

Heinen’s Grocery Store, based in Cleveland: Provided employees with a thank you note and $100 cash March 24. “Spend it on something that makes you smile,” said owners Tom and Jeff Heinen.

Jack’s Deli & Restaurant, University Heights: Loaded three SUVs with produce and perishables March 19 and delivered it to Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights to be distributed to local families.

JOANN Stores: Announced on its website that, “while adhering to social distancing guidelines,” it would open its classrooms starting March 23 to anyone who wants to help make protective masks, gowns and other essential items to donate to hospitals and health care facilities. The Hudson-based company is providing and donating 100% of the supplies needed to make these projects. To make these items at home, follow the tutorials at joann.com/maketogive; the items can be dropped off at JOANN Stores’ collection points.

The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati: Announced March 21 it will provide “a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate, amounting to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.” The bonus will be paid to associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 to 28, and will be payable on April 3. The company also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include “paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional.”

Giant Eagle, based in Pittsburgh: Announced March 21 employees will receive $10 million in bonus pay as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonus pay started immediately and will be retroactive to March 15. The company said, in a news release, a May 2 end date is scheduled but will be “reevaluated in the coming weeks based on the needs of the community.”

Nurturing nonprofit

Medworks: Launched the Medworks Unconditional Care COVID-19 Relief Fund to support the Greater Cleveland community. 100% of the funds raised will be directed to support families in need, frontline healthcare workers and local restaurants. To donate to this Lyndhurst-based nonprofit, visit medworksusa.org/relief-fund.