The Cleveland Metroparks experienced several vehicle break-ins across the park district on Aug. 14.
According to a Facebook post from a visitor to Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst, Metroparks Police said there were over 11 break-ins at Acacia Reservation and nine break-ins at Chagrin Metroparks in Moreland Hills.
In a July 16 email to the Cleveland Jewish News, the Cleveland Metroparks said there were several vehicle break-ins across the park district throughout the day.
The Metroparks warned patrons to secure items out of sight when visiting the parks.
“As a reminder to park patrons, it’s pertinent that all personal items and items of value are safely secured out of view when visiting the park district,” the Cleveland Metroparks said.
Christopher Cianciolo, executive lieutenant of the Lyndhurst Police Department, told the CJN on Aug. 15 that it did not receive any reports of the break-ins, and that it typically doesn’t handle those calls, the Metroparks Police do.
“We share jurisdiction over that area,” Cianciolo said. “The reservation is within the boundaries of our city so yes, it is something we can handle but typically the Metroparks handles non-emergency, non-violent crimes or calls for service.”
This is a developing story.