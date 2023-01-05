Things Remembered, a retail company that specializes in personalized gifts that was started by Joseph Cole, is planning to close its Richmond Heights headquarters and its fulfillment center in Mahoning County in mid-January.
Currently owned by Itasca, Ill.-based Enesco, Things Remembered was started by Cole National Corp., then based in Highland Heights n 1967. The company consisted of Cole Vision, dba Sears Optical, Montgomery Ward Vision, Cole Key Co. and the personalized gift business. Cole went on to purchase and eventually close The Cleveland Press. He was also a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians. Cole died in 1995.
The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, or a WARN notice, with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Dec. 28 announcing the decision. This will result in a “complete closure” of the headquarters and the fulfillment center, according to the notice, which was sent to Jackson Township trustees and Mahoning County commissioners.
“We expect that this action will be permanent and that all positions will be eliminated January 13, 2023, or within 14 days thereafter,” the notice states. There are more than 100 employees in North Jackson, and about 50 in Richmond Heights, all of who will lose their jobs, according to the notice.
Cole National Corp. held Things Remembered until a sale for its vision holdings went through in 2004, sending the personalized gift-giving business over to investment firms Bruckmann Rosser Sherrill & Co. and GB Merchant Partners in 2006. It was then sold again in 2012 to Chicago-based private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.
Things Remembered then filed for bankruptcy in February 2019 to facilitate the sale to Enesco. Then, the company had about 400 stores and kiosks in the United States, including since-closed locations at the Eastwood Mall in Niles and Southern Park Mall in Boardman. The sale was completed in March 2019.
Things Remembered sold its gift items through approximately 650 stores and kiosks, located primarily in shopping malls, through catalogs and the internet throughout its over five decades of operations. The letter gave no reason for ceasing operations and did not note if any of its more than three dozen stores nationwide would close, including locations in Lyndhurst, Mentor, North Olmsted and Fairlawn.